Portland Police Beat: Nov. 1

Arrests

10/23 at 7:49 p.m. Shane W. Boilard, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/23 at 11:24 p.m. Scott D. Hood, 34, no address listed, was arrested on Anderson Street by Officer Darrel Gibson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/24 at 12:02 a.m. Jason T. Hill, 42, no address listed, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of disorderly conduct.

10/24 at 12:05 a.m. Modou Fall, 54, of Portland, was arrested on County Way by Officer Graham Hults on outstanding warrants from another agency.

10/24 at 12:12 a.m. Kenneth W. Beek, 47, of Portland, was arrested on County Way by Officer Matthew Pavlis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/24 at 1:20 a.m. Abdoalmonim B. Kodi, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Greenleaf Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

10/24 at 3:22 p.m. Jason D. Hunter, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Stone Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/24 at 6:07 p.m. Michelle A. Riolo, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Cherry Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of harassment.

10/24 at 6:52 p.m. Angela S. Lawrence, 55, of Kittery, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer David Lemieux on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

10/25 at 10:38 a.m. Hassan M. Kahin, 27, of South Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on charges of public drinking and violating conditions of release.

10/26 at 1:51 a.m. Sarah E. Paige, 38, of Portland, was arrested on West Commercial Street by Officer Jeffrey Druan on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/26 at 1:06 p.m. Todd R. Lemoine, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking.

10/26 at 6:09 p.m. Osman B. Mahamud, 21, of Portland, was arrested on High Street by Officer Eric Johnson on charges of operating without a license and failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth.

10/27 at 4:33 p.m. Akena W. Otunnu, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Eric Johnson on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/27 at 6:18 p.m. Robert E. Clinton, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Kathryn Phelan on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

10/27 at 10:27 p.m. Scott M. Brown, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Graham Hults on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/28 at 12:16 a.m. James A. Kimball, 26, of Saco, was arrested on West Commercial Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/28 at 12:19 a.m. Ivon P. Morrissey, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Benjamin Noyes on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/28 at 12:22 a.m. Ahmed A. Sadek, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/28 at 1:20 a.m. Kristen E. Day, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Kimberly Donnell on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/28 at 1:35 a.m. Nathan A. Myers, 25, of Ogunquit, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer David Moore on a charge of disorderly conduct.

10/28 at 5:34 a.m. Tyrie D. Williams, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Winter Street by Officer Brent Ross on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

10/28 at 4:41 p.m. Rebecca L. Adams, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Brackett Street by Officer Timothy Farris on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and charges of violating conditions of release, violating a protection from abuse order and engaging in prostitution.

10/28 at 8:03 p.m. Clay E. Goldthwait, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of violating a protection order.

10/28 at 8:58 p.m. Sharmayne D. Hattan, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and charges of assault on a police officer, public drinking, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and disorderly conduct.

10/28 at 10:10 p.m. Jessica N. Grimm, 27, of Portland, was arrested on the Casco Bay Bridge by Officer Darrel Gibson on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/29 at 2:46 a.m. Floreka M. Malual, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Brent Ross on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

10/29 at 11:15 a.m. Robert C. Graham, 26, no address listed, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer William Stratis on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and theft by unauthorized taking.

10/29 at 4:32 p.m. Gina M. Clark, 46, of Standish, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of violating probation.

10/29 at 4:48 p.m. Erica L. Flewelling, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

10/29 at 6:48 p.m. Laurie A. Dame, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Erik Richard on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

10/29 at 7:15 p.m. Andrew H. Marshall, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of operating after habitual offender license revocation and violating conditions of release.