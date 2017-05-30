Portland Police Beat: May 31

Arrests

5/21 at 7:30 p.m. Adam Callen, 31, of Portland, was arrested on High Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on outstanding warrants from another agency.

5/21 at 8:51 p.m. James J. Lovett, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Harvard Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5/22 at 3:10 a.m. Carlos G. Daaboul, 39, of Arlington, Massachusetts, was arrested on Stevens Avenue by Officer Ian Geib on charges of operating without a license and violating conditions of release.

5/22 at 12:45 p.m. Sylvia A. King, 25, no address listed, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer William Stratis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/23 at 12:58 a.m. David M. Lovallo, 34, of Portland, was arrested on India Street by Officer Jonathan Roberts on a charge of attempted burglary.

5/23 at 2:37 a.m. Jacob B. Sturk, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and theft by unauthorized taking.

5/23 at 9:04 a.m. Timothy J. Conley II, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and theft by unauthorized taking.

5/23 at 12:32 p.m. Jonathan J. Gorman, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Mark Kezal on a charge of disorderly conduct.

5/23 at 5:28 p.m. Arthur R. Wilson, 62, of Limington, was arrested on Westminster Avenue by Officer David Schertz on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/23 at 8:44 p.m. Floyd L. Sinclair, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of domestic violence stalking.

5/23 at 11:16 p.m. Devon J. Bain, 30, of Kennebunkport, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Ian Geib on charges of operating without a license, leaving the scene of an accident and violating conditions of release.

5/24 at 12:34 a.m. Edward A. Stewart, 27, no address listed, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Matthew Dissell on a charge of criminal trespass.

5/24 at 11:33 a.m. Rickey C. Payne, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Stacey Brooker on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5/24 at 11:37 a.m. Michael J. Boucher Jr., 32, of South Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer David Argitis on a charge of terrorizing.

5/24 at 4:34 p.m. Mark W. Turner, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Federic Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of criminal trespass.

5/24 at 5:36 p.m. Joseph M. Herrick, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Shinay on a charge of assault.

5/24 at 6:25 p.m. Alicia N. Gonzalez, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Gilman Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on a charge of assault.

5/24 at 7:21 p.m. Michael J. Rice, 52, of Windham, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Jason Leadbetter on charges of operating without a license and violating conditions of release.

5/24 at 9:42 p.m. Judith K. Hall, 39, of Freeport, was arrested on East Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Sibley on a charge of criminal trespass.

5/25 at 2:06 a.m. Holly L. Emery, 44, of Falmouth, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/25 at 7:36 a.m. Todd E. Burke, 57, no address listed, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of public drinking.

5/25 at 10:17 a.m. Eric V. Johnsen, 30, of Gray, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Martin Ney on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5/25 at 11:24 a.m. John-Carlos N. Rodriguez, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Josslyn Street by Officer Stacey Brooker on a charge of assault, criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

5/25 at 10:14 p.m. Stephen D. Bemis, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/25 at 10:14 p.m. Claire E. Safford, 22, of Saco, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/26 at 1:36 a.m. Erik F. Medina, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Franklin Street by Officer Mary Lukesiewicz on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/26 at 12:08 p.m. Jennifer A. Marks, 61, of Belfast, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on charges of theft of services and violating conditions of release.

5/26 at 1:07 p.m. Ronnie R. Icke, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/26 at 5:26 p.m. Robert J. Didonato, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

5/26 at 6:32 p.m. Ahmed H. Adow, 32, no address listed, was arrested on Oak Street by Officer Eric Johnson on charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing public ways.

5/26 at 7:38 p.m. Joseph D. Call, 48, no address listed, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Timothy Farris on outstanding warrants from another agency and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/26 at 7:39 p.m. Tabatha L. Blanchette, 42, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Timothy Farris on outstanding warrants from another agency and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/26 at 9:19 p.m. Kyla T. Boatwright, 25, of South Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Jakob Demchak on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/26 at 10:36 p.m. Ian N. Nono, 24, of South Portland, was arrested on Danforth Street by Officer Eric McCusker on a charge of assault.

5/26 at 11:53 p.m. Timothy R. Whitten, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Oak Street by Lt. Gary Hutcheson on a charge of public drinking.

5/27 at 1:23 a.m. Todd W. Throp, 48, of Portland was arrested on Congress Street by Lt. Gary Hutcheson on a charge of public drinking.

5/27 at 2:16 a.m. Kimberly A. Haskell, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Heather Brown on charges of assault and domestic violence assault.

5/27 at 2:17 a.m. Andrey S. Mulin, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/27 at 4:20 a.m. Skyler L. Morgenstern, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer David Moore on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/27 at 9:58 a.m. Melissa A. Ciaramitaro, 24, no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Kevin Haley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/27 at 2:01 p.m. Ryan S. Nadeau, 30, no address listed, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Thomas Reagan on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/27 at 6:46 p.m. Anthony J. Budzko Sr., 51, no address listed, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of public drinking.

5/27 at 7 p.m. Justin N. Clark, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Kathryn Phelan on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

5/27 at 7:10 p.m. Kenneth W. Beek, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of public drinking.

5/27 at 9:21 p.m. William P. Hustus, 28, of Windham, was arrested at Casco Bay Lines by Officer Michael Bennis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/27 at 11:22 p.m. David O. Logugune, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Brian Truax on outstanding warrants from another agency and a charge of violating conditions of release.

5/28 at 3:51 a.m. Arnold G. Sills, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Zachary Finley on a charge of criminal trespass.