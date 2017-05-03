Portland Police Beat: May 3

Arrests

4/23 at 10:01 a.m. Barry J. Buck, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Ray Street by Officer Matthew Casagrande on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4/23 at 1:53 p.m. Nestor N. Nshimiyimana, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Sherman Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/23 at 3:02 p.m. Paul D. Grandmaison, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Baxter Boulevard by Officer Thomas Reagan on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and outstanding warrants from another agency.

4/23 at 11:30 p.m. Geoffrey L. Lakin, 36, of Saco, was arrested on Valley Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/24 at 11:45 a.m. Makayla F. Hamlin, 27, of Windham, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Matthew Casagrande on charges of theft by deception and violating conditions of release.

4/24 at 12:24 p.m. Jane Loyalala, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/24 at 3:07 p.m. Henry Spurlock III, 36, of Fryeburg, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Matthew Rider on a charge of illegal attachment of license plates.

4/24 at 7:43 p.m. Tristan L. Cuthbert, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Hammond Street by Officer Brian Truax on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4/24 at 7:54 p.m. James Peter, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer David Cote on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/24 at 11:06 p.m. Marshal Crockett, 22, of Camden, was arrested on Demerest Street by Officer Ian Geib on a charge of violating conditions of release.

4/25 at 1:50 a.m. Kurtis Dyer, 55, no address listed, was arrested on Center Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of criminal mischief and public drinking.

4/25 at 1:50 a.m. Owain D. Williams, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Center Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on outstanding warrants from another agency.

4/25 at 2:20 a.m. John P. Johnson, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer David Moore on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/25 at 4:35 p.m. Brian K. Elliott, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of violating a protection order.

4/25 at 7:48 p.m. John A. Dipietrantonio, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jeremy Turner on charges of operating without a license and operating under the influence.

4/25 at 10:08 p.m. Mark S. Thompson, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Jeffrey Druan on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/25 at 11:37 p.m. Sadiya L. Handule, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of fraudulent use of ID, operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

4/26 at 12:44 p.m. Thoai Bui, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Stacey Brooker on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4/26 at 3:24 p.m. Saladene Stevens, 24, of Biddeford, was arrested on Franklin Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/26 at 11:20 p.m. Christopher Poole, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Stevens Avenue by Officer Jason Leadbetter on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating under the influence.

4/26 at 11:21 p.m. Stephen P. Hannigan, 21, of Standish, was arrested on Stevens Avenue by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of violating conditions of release.

4/27 at 8:24 a.m. Kaysean Moss, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer James Keddy on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/27 at noon. Jai S. Allen, 40, no address listed, was arrested on State Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of public drinking.

4/28 at 1:28 a.m. Corinne M. Allard, 40, of Windham, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Joseph Jaynes on a charge of operating beyond driver’s license conditions.

4/28 at 2:28 a.m. Joell T. Tucker, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Grant Street by Officer Matthew Dissell on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/28 at 10:14 a.m. Isahak K. Muse, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Runnell Street by Officer Matthew Morrison on charges of theft of services and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

4/28 at 12:15 p.m. Dylin Knight, 23, of Westbrook, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Stacey Brooker on charges of operating under the influence and operating beyond driver’s license restrictions.

4/28 at 4:24 p.m. Allanah Decosta, 27, of Raymond, was arrested on Brackett Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/28 at 7:45 p.m. Wesley E. Burner, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4/28 at 9:30 p.m. Joseph Hunt, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer Christopher Hawley on charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing a public way.

4/29 at 1:47 a.m. Mark J. Laufersweiler, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Christopher Gervais on charges of failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violating conditions of release.

4/29 at 7:54 a.m. Evan M. Olmsted, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Sherman Street by Officer Kevin Haley on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

4/29 at 8:21 a.m. Matthew R. Thorndike, 22, of South Thomaston, was arrested on Winding Way by Officer Randolph Richardson on a charge violating conditions of release.

4/29 at 10:48 a.m. James Osborne, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/29 at 3:49 p.m. Robert DiDonato, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Warren Avenue by Officer Sara Clukey on charges of driving to endanger, illegal attachment of license plates, leaving the scene of an accident and operating beyond driver’s license restrictions.

4/29 at 4:39 p.m. Robert Darling, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/29 at 7:54 a.m. Erica L. Gammon, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Sherman Street by Officer Kevin Haley on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4/29 at 10:33 p.m. John P. DiBiase, 73, of Portland, was arrested on Pinecrest Road by Officer Kevin Murphy on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4/29 at 11:31 p.m. Yaseen F. Jeryo, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

4/30 at 1:38 a.m. Robert J. Clifford, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer David Moore on a charge of disorderly conduct.

4/30 at 5:45 a.m. Erik S. Day, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Pearl Street by Officer David Moore on a charge of obstructing government administration.