Portland Police Beat: May 24

Arrests

5/14 at 11:54 a.m. John M. Lamoin, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Munjoy South by Officer Blake Cunningham on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5/14 at 3:22 p.m. Marvin T. Hunt, 36, of Winthrop, Massachusetts, was arrested at Oxford and Cedar streets by Officer Terrence Fitzgerald on a charge of driving to endanger.

5/14 at 10:55 p.m. Jace M. Murphy, 19, of Portland, was arrested on County Way by Officer Zachery Grass on charges of robbery and violating conditions of release.

5/15 at 1:05 a.m. Jamie M. Veilleux, 31, no address listed, was arrested on Union Wharf by Officer David Moore on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

5/15 at 7:41 a.m. Gary M. Brooks, 53, no address listed, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Jason Nadeau on charges of assault, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

5/15 at 2:07 p.m. Brian C. Arborio, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Thomas Reagan on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/15 at 2:28 p.m. Dominic E. Pizzo, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Bethany Murphy on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

5/15 at 7:36 p.m. Cameron R. Cartier, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Burnham Road by Officer Jonathan Lackee on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/16 at 1:54 a.m. Ashley D. Gleason, 25, of Biddeford, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Zachery Grass on charges of violating conditions of release.

5/16 at 3:29 a.m. John E. Fenn, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and charges of theft of services and trafficking in prison contraband.

5/16 at 2:44 p.m. Emily J. Saunders, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Bethany Murphy on charges of criminal trespass, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

5/16 at 3:39 p.m. Sierra N. Grove, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Matthew Rider on a charge of criminal trespass.

5/16 at 5 p.m. Danielle L. Hoar, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Gilman Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/17 at 8 p.m. Magongo J. Kouk, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/17 at 8:06 a.m. Vance A. Ashley, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

5/17 at 11:46 a.m. Justin N. Clark, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

5/17 at 11:55 a.m. Joseph M. Herrick, 29, no address listed, was arrested on Hanover Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

5/17 at 12:20 p.m. VJason A. Verney, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer William Preis on a charge of public drinking.

5/17 at 12:33 p.m. Haeder K. Hussain, 55, of Westbrook, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Laurence Smith Jr. on a charge of criminal trespass.

5/17 at 12:45 p.m. Keesie L. Theriault, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer William Preis on a charge of public drinking.

5/17 at 5:37 p.m. Krista J. Rickett, 44, no address listed, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Eric McCusker on charges of criminal trespass and theft by unauthorized taking.

5/17 at 6:56 p.m. Corey E. Doughty, 23, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer David Schertz on charges of public drinking and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

5/17 at 7:30 p.m. Jessica L. Jordan, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Nicholas Gowen on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/17 at 8:08 p.m. Kaysean D. Moss, 45, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer David Schertz on charges of public drinking and carrying a concealed weapon.

5/17 at 11:03 p.m. Jalal Soufi, 29, of Windham, was arrested on Grant Street by Officer Matthew Dissell on a charge of violating a protection order.

5/18 at 1:30 a.m. James A. Portas III, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Robert Miller on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/18 at 1:47 a.m. Nicole E. Kehoe, 23, of Saco, was arrested on Franklin Street by Officer Heather Brown on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/18 at 7:10 a.m. Antoni N. Kita, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on a charge of operating beyond driver’s license restrictions.

5/18 at 9:56 a.m. Todd E. Burke, 57, no address listed, was arrested on State Street by Officer David Argitis on a charge of public drinking.

5/18 at 10 a.m. Charles J. Mitchell, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer James Keddy on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/18 at 11:30 a.m. Waddah A. Siedahmed, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer William Stratis on charges of terrorizing and violating probation.

5/18 at 11:45 a.m. Benjamin R. Higgins, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer William Preis on a charge of public drinking.

5/18 at 12:03 p.m. Jeffrey M. Trenholm, 54, no address listed, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Martin Ney on a charge of criminal trespass.

5/18 at 12:40 p.m. Haben E. Taffere, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

5/18 at 12:42 p.m. Corey E. Doughty, 23, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer David Argitis on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

5/18 at 1:59 p.m. Camille J. Brassard, 73, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of public drinking.

5/18 at 4 p.m. Leonard P. Flanagan, 59, of Portland, was arrested on Ray Street by Officer Joseph Bliss on a charge of terrorizing.

5/18 at 4:35 p.m. Jenny M. Morrison, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Matthew Rider on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/18 at 4:59 p.m. Hazel A. Neal, 25, no address listed, was arrested on Western Promenade by Officer Joseph Ezepek on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5/18 at 7:03 p.m. Brianna J. Holdren, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Morrison on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/18 at 7:50 p.m. Tina A. Ruest, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Revere Street by Officer Joseph Jaynes on a charge of operating beyond driver’s license restrictions.

5/19 at 1 a.m. Michelle M. Libby, 44, of Falmouth, was arrested on Franklin Street by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/19 at 1:36 a.m. Bradley M. DeMolet, 33, of Calais, was arrested on Franklin Street by officer David Lemieux on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/19 at 12:04 p.m. Sheena J. Grant, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Valley Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident.

5/19 at 12:10 p.m. Amin Y. Mohamed, 24, no address listed, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Martin Ney on a charge of public drinking.

5/19 at 10:13 p.m. Samuel Z. Hunt, 19, of South Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/19 at 11:06 p.m. Justin A. Neves, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Robert Miller on a charge of operating beyond driver’s license restrictions.

5/20 at 12:51 a.m. Julianne M. Dawson, 22, of South Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Graham Hults on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

5/20 at 3:05 a.m. Dmitry A. Hunt, 25, of Holliston, Massachusetts, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Brent Ross on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5/20 at 3:27 a.m. Holly E. Russell, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Sherman Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/20 at 2:18 a.m. Christopher M. Ross, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Brent Ross on charges of arson, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

5/20 at 8:51 a.m. Vance A. Ashley, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Sara Clukey on a charge of public drinking.

5/20 at 6:54 p.m. Phillip E. O’Brien, 24, of Scarborough, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Benjamin Noyes on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/20 at 9:43 p.m. Francky B. Benda, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Bedford Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of operating without a license.