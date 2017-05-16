Portland Police Beat: May 17

Arrests

5/7 at 3:05 a.m. Kouadio D. Yao, 20, of Waterboro, was arrested on Grant Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on charges of burglary (residential), assault, criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

5/7 at 12:25 p.m. Jeremiah Baker, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Frederic Street by Officer Thomas Reagan on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5/7 at 1:37 p.m. Nikkol H. Hawkes, 41, of Casco, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Sara Clukey on charges of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more and violating conditions of release.

5/7 at 7:40 p.m. Mathew H. McLain, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Mellen Street by Officer Graham Hults on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/7 at 10:15 p.m. Laura M. Anderson, 52, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/7 at 11:31 p.m. Amber A. DiFiore, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Auburn Street by Officer Ian Geib on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/8 at 12:06 a.m. Reynold C. Theriault, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/8 at 12:15 a.m. Joshua M. Bolduc, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Graham Hults on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

5/8 at 6:59 a.m. Mark F. Wheeler, 43, of Waltham, Massachusetts, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Kevin Haley on charges of terrorizing and violating conditions of release.

5/8 at 10:54 a.m. Michael Airington, 27, no address listed, was arrested on Greenleaf Street by Officer Darrel Gibson on a charge of criminal trespass.

5/8 at 10:54 a.m. Emily Saunders, 26, no address listed, was arrested on Greenleaf Street by Officer Darrel Gibson on a charge of criminal trespass.

5/8 at 11:59 a.m. Tammy L. Scott, 51, of Kennebunk, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Blake Cunningham on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

5/8 at 6:14 p.m. Jonathan M. Clough, 36, of Windham, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Vincent Rozzi on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

5/9 at 12:55 a.m. John O. Aboda, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Brent Ross on charges of disorderly conduct, public drinking and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

5/9 at 1 a.m. Karen M. McCabe, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of criminal trespass.

5/9 at 7:49 p.m. Shaun M. Trynor, 52, of Portland, was arrested on Pearl Street by Officer Timothy Farris on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/9 at 8:51 p.m. Kimberly A. Hood-Dedrick, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Pearl Street by Officer Matthew Morrison on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/9 at 9:19 p.m. Billie-Jo N. Burgess, 42, no address listed, was arrested on Canco Road by Officer Eric Johnson on outstanding warrants from another agency, and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/9 at 9:24 p.m. Jonathan D. Nadeau, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of violating probation.

5/9 at 9:24 p.m. Anthony E. VanDeventer, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Matthew Pavlis on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

5/9 at 9:37 p.m. Isahak M. Muse, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Canco Road by Officer Eric Johnson on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

5/10 at 3 a.m. Nicholas M. Lacasse, 35, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on West Commercial Street by Lt. Gary Hutcheson on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/10 at 3:04 a.m. Erin P. Lonsdale, 22, of Wales, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Ian Geib on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

5/10 at 9:04 a.m. Valentino G. Graham, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Brookview Terrace by Officer Roland Lachance on a charge of violating a protection order.

5/10 at 3:43 p.m. Christopher J. Bean, 47, no address listed, was arrested on State Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of public drinking.

5/10 at 11:22 p.m. Ryan C. Ramsey, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Runnells Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5/11 at 2:04 a.m. Rizwan N. Khan, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Allen Avenue by officer Zahra Abu on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/11 at 2 p.m. Jason T. Hill, 41, no address listed, was arrested on Monument Way by Officer James Keddy on a charge of disorderly conduct.

5/11 at 2:05 p.m. Jeremy A. Lester, 47, no address listed, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer David Argitis on a charge of public drinking.

5/11 at 2:15 p.m. Jonathan J. Gorman, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Exchange Street by Officer David Argitis on charges of assault and indecent conduct.

5/12 at midnight. Seth M. Matthews, 28, no address listed, was arrested in Monument Square by Officer Jessica Brown on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/12 at 3:11 a.m. James D. Baldwin, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Robert Miller on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/12 at 9:04 a.m. Anthony Osborne, 40, of Porter, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/12 at 9:24 a.m. Jason D. Hunter, 33, no address listed, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Mark Kezal on charges of theft by unauthorized use of property, leaving the scene of an accident and operating beyond driver’s license restrictions.

5/12 at 1 p.m. Shad M. Gagnon, 36, no address listed, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/12 at 9:04 a.m. Anthony Osborne, 40, of Porter, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Andrew Knutson on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5/12 at 10:50 a.m. Dillon S. Pomerleau, 26, of Lewiston, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/13 at 5:59 a.m. Kevin Roenisch, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Casco Street by Officer Ryan Gagnon on charges of burglary (residential), possession or transfer of burglary tools, theft by unauthorized taking and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/13 at 12:41 p.m. Troy E. Day, 30, of Westbrook, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Thomas Reagan on outstanding warrants from another agency.

5/13 at 12:43 p.m. Jeremy H. Putnam, 36, no address listed, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on charges of arson, reckless conduct, criminal mischief and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.