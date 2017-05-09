Portland Police Beat: May 10

Arrests

4/30 at 2:38 a.m. Marisela Becerra-Palma, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/30 at 11:32 a.m. John O. Aboda, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Mellen Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/30 at 2:31 p.m. Simon Lobojo, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on charges of public drinking and violating conditions of release.

4/30 at 7:07 p.m. Nicole L. Gray, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Sheridan Street by Officer Erik Richard on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4/30 at 7:08 p.m. Everett M. Ashby, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of violating probation.

4/30 at 10:54 p.m. Steven R. Riquinha, 23, of Westbrook, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on outstanding warrants from another agency, and charges of failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth and operating without a license.

5/1 at 1:33 a.m. Travis J. Profit, 23, no address listed, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of criminal mischief.

5/1 at 9:46 a.m. Sherene Guiliani, 29, of Limington, was arrested on Larrabee Road by Officer Sara Clukey on a charge of violating a protection order.

5/1 at 1:48 p.m. Billy J. Moore, 34, of South Portland, was arrested on Hanover Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/1 at 2:34 p.m. Dominic E. Pizzo, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Bethany Murphy on charges of public drinking and theft by unauthorized taking.

5/1 at 7:07 p.m. Richard W. Fortin, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of criminal trespass.

5/1 at 7:41 p.m. Christopher D. Rickett, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/1 at 8:16 p.m. Jesse Westerman, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Anthony Stewart on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/1 at 11:17 p.m. Rebecca L. Hassett, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Neal Street by Officer Graham Hults on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/2 at 1:15 a.m. Billie J. White, 46, no address listed, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of criminal trespass.

5/2 at 4:14 a.m. Laurie A. Dame, 31, no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/2 at 4:34 a.m. Galrenice S. Tek, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on charges of robbery, assault, reckless conduct, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and theft by unauthorized taking.

5/2 at 9:31 a.m. Anthony L. Osborne, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer James Keddy on a charge of criminal trespass.

5/2 at 9:31 a.m. Adam Ruffino, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer James Keddy on a charge of criminal trespass.

5/2 at 12:48 p.m. Haben Taffere, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of indecent conduct.

5/2 at 1:42 p.m. Timothy Driscoll, 34, no address listed, was arrested on Oxford Street by Sgt. Andrew Hutchings on a charge of public drinking.

5/2 at 4:16 p.m. Amy J. Larose, 40, of Biddeford, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

5/2 at 10:46 p.m. Daniel E. Murphy, 34, of Windham, was arrested on Riverside Drive by officer Vincenet Rozzi on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, and outstanding warrants from another agency.

5/2 at 11:34 p.m. John A. Dipietrantonio, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Buca Run by Officer Ian Geib on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, failure to stop for a police officer, operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

5/2 at 11:35 p.m. Abu Sayed, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Munjoy South by Officer Robert Miller on a charge of aggravated assault.

5/3 at 12:58 a.m. Cody R. Grimmel, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on a charge of criminal trespass.

5/3 at 9:05 a.m. Jane Loyalala, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of criminal trespass.

5/3 at 10:48 a.m. Anthony T. Young, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Stevens Avenue by Officer Roland Lachance on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

5/3 at 1:34 p.m. Seth Matthews, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Rider on charges of public drinking and violating conditions of release.

5/3 at 7:28 p.m. Eric S. Whitlock, 18, of South Portland, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Nicholas Gowen on a charge of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

5/3 at 9:30 p.m. Gage P. Turkewitz, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Nicholas Gowen on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/4 at 12:47 a.m. William R. Stoehner, 31, of Auburnn, was arrested on William Street by Officer Kevin Murphy on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

5/4 at 2:53 a.m. Kelsey R. Stevens, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer Christopher Gervais on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/4 at 3:32 a.m. Darcy P. Thomas, 36, of Saco, was arrested on Brackett Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/4 at 11:16 a.m. Anthony P. Takacs, 55, of Madison, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Thien Duong on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/4 at 3:52 p.m. Mugere O. Charles, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of public drinking.

5/4 at 5:41 p.m. Joseph L. Malarsie, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of theft of lost, mislaid, or mistakenly delivered property.

5/4 at 7 p.m. Markese P. Pledger, 26, of New Britain, Connecticut, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Eric Johnson on charges of promotion of prostitution and violating conditions of release.

5/5 at 2:30 a.m. Justin P. Kristiansen, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on a charge of elevated aggravated assault.

5/5 at 3:30 p.m. Matthew H. Grant, 40, of Yarmouth, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Nicholas Gowen on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/5 at 6:51 p.m. Christian Sorenson, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Ryan Gagnon on a charge of disorderly conduct.

5/5 at 7:15 p.m. John A. Dipietrantonio, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Buca Run by Officer Jakob Demchak on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5/6 at 4:59 a.m. Billie J. White, 46, no address listed, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Benjamin Savage on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

5/6 at 5:17 a.m. Michael A. Martel, 23, of St. Albans, Vermont, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Christopher Gervias on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/6 at 9:07 a.m. John A. Dipietrantonio, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Industrial Way by Officer Sara Clukey on a charge of violating conditions of release and violating a protection from abuse order.

5/6 at 1:24 p.m. Leon Hicks, 47, of Biddeford, was arrested on Kennebec Street by Officer Thomas Reagan on outstanding warrants from another agency.

5/6 at 4:06 p.m. Christopher B. Raymond, 37, no address listed, was arrested on Baxter Boulevard by Officer Kimberly Donnell on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5/7 at 12:36 a.m. Andrew W. Coughlin, 30, of Gorham, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Ian Geib on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/7 at 2:35 a.m. Ronald A. Jordan, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on charges of public drinking and violating conditions of release.