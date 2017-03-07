Portland Police Beat: March 8

Arrests

2/25 at 11:46 p.m. Arafat A. Omar, 23, of Auburn, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer Jamie Beals on charges of violating conditions of release and operating after habitual offender license revocation, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/26 at 1:28 a.m. Derek S. Stover, 26, of Buxton, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

2/26 at 2:37 a.m. Hyler R. Difrancesco, 24, of Westbrook, was arrested on Capisic Street by Officer Zachery Grass on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating under the influence.

2/26 at 3:09 a.m. Nasar E. Zackaria, 22, of South Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Jamie Beals on a charge of disorderly conduct.

2/26 at 6:58 a.m. Amanda L. Irving, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Brackett Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/26 at 1:20 p.m. Rebecca Ferguson, 34, of Bridgton, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Matthew Casagrande on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/26 at 5:59 p.m. John O. Aboda, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Erik Richard on charges of criminal trespass and theft by unauthorized taking.

2/26 at 9:59 p.m. Do. C. Phong, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Woodford Street by Officer Adam Morin on charges of operating without a license and operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

2/27 at 2:29 a.m. David Logugune, 19, of Portland, was arrested in Kennedy Park by Officer Brent Ross on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/27 at 2:34 a.m. Chelsea L. DiPietro, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Ian Geib on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/27 at 2:34 a.m. Tony Locklear, 42, of East Millinocket, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and criminal restraint.

2/27 at 2:36 a.m. Rachel L. Hopkins, 25, of Arundel, was arrested on Coachlight Lane by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/27 at 2:09 p.m. Joshua D. Maloney, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Newbury Street by Officer Alissa Poisson on charges of assault and violating conditions of release.

2/27 at 4:31 p.m. Emily White, 34, of Bethel, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Matthew Rider on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

2/27 at 11:46 p.m. Damina F. Argraves, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Vincent Rozzi on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

2/28 at 1:16 a.m. Kurtis W. Dyer, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on charges of disorderly conduct and public drinking.

2/28 at 8:48 a.m. Simon L. Kong, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

2/28 at 9:09 a.m. Beatrix S. Manoe, 59, of Portland, was arrested on Danforth Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/28 at 3:42 p.m. James W. Watson, 24, of Gray, was arrested on Walker Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/28 at 11:55 p.m. Abdi F. Ali, 28, of Westbrook, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Ian Geib on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/1 at 1 p.m. Callum G. Hebert, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and theft by unauthorized taking.

3/1 at 8:40 a.m. Brendan Barrington, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer William Stratis on charges of public drinking and theft by unauthorized taking.

3/2 at 1:12 a.m. Kathleen A. Johnson, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Henry Johnson on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

3/2 at 1:45 a.m. Lucas Creamer, 36, of Winthrop, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Robert Miller on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/2 at 9:47 a.m. Modou Fall, 54, of Portland, was arrested on East Oxford Street by Officer Laurence Smith Jr. on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/2 at 10:15 a.m. Pauline T. Tuyisenge, 30, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Roland Lachance on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/2 at 2:06 p.m. Michael W. Verney, 35, of Center Conway, New Hampshire, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Roland Lachance on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/2 at 2:30 p.m. Kenneth C. Kudrick, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/2 at 8:50 p.m. Colin B. Conlogue, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Christian Stickney on a charge of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

3/2 at 10:50 p.m. Abdoalmonim B. Kodi, 26, no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on charges of assault and violating conditions of release.

3/2 at 11:53 a.m. Justine A. Faraday, 24, of Buxton, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Ryan Gagnon on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/2 at 3:04 p.m. Melissa A. Glidden, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/3 at noon. Emily Saunders, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Mellen Street by Officer Adam Morin on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

3/3 at 3:55 p.m. Simon L. Kong, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/3 at 4:42 p.m. Dale Eldridge, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Michael Bennis on a charge of criminal trespass, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/3 at 6:56 p.m. Christopher L. Gilley, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Weymouth Street by Officer Graham Hults on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/3 at 8:30 p.m. Leoun Bon, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Erik Richard on a charge of assault.

3/3 at 10:30 p.m. Jaime L. Hoffman, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer Kevin Murphy on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3/3 at 11:15 p.m. Virgil C. Buzzell, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Union Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on charges of disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/3 at 11:48 p.m. Benjamin E. Lauritsen, 24, of Gray, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Jakob Demchak on charges of operating after habitual offender license revocation and violating conditions of release.

3/4 at 2:15 a.m. Roberta A. Crane, 60, of Portland, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer Christopher Gervais on charges of domestic violence assault, improper victim contact and criminal trespass.

3/4 at 10:10 p.m. Brian G. Bowers, 48, of Saco, was arrested on Lancaster Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of driving to endanger and operating under the influence.

3/5 at 1:25 a.m. Samantha L. Carson, 36, of Hollis, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of assault.

3/5 at 3:08 a.m. Shane F. McKinnon, 28, of Biddeford, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.