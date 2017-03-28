Portland Police Beat: March 29

Arrests

3/19 at 5:09 p.m. Ajoung M. Malual, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Brian Truax on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/19 at 10:41 p.m. Kenneth W. Beek, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/19 at 10:44 p.m. Camille J. Brassard, 73, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/20 at midnight. Brandi L. Patel, 31, of Windham, was arrested on Leland Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on a charge of disorderly conduct.

3/20 at 1:42 a.m. Adam D. Vinson, 37, of South Portland, was arrested on Alpine Road by Officer Kathryn Phelan on charges of violating conditions of release and violating a protection order.

3/20 at 1:42 a.m. Tiffany B. Voisine, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Alpine Road by Officer Kathryn Phelan on a charge of hindering arrest or prosecution.

3/20 at 2:15 a.m. James J. Donahue, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Chadwick Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/20 at 7:08 a.m. Matthew Brown, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/21 at 12:52 a.m. Billy Jo Sweeney, 35, of Saco, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3/21 at 8:53 a.m. Anthony P. Takacs, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Lawn Avenue by Officer Matthew Casagrande on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3/21 at 9:05 p.m. Daniel McCarthy, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/21 at 10:44 p.m. Anthony J. Budzko, 50, no address listed, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Ryan Gagnon on a charge of public drinking.

3/22 at 2:25 a.m. Michael W. Deschaine, 45, of Westbrook, was arrested on Warren Avenue by Officer Ian Geib on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/22 at 1:25 p.m. Alyssa M. Trott, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer James Keddy an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/22 at 8:58 p.m. Kayla V. Bear, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Jason Leadbetter on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/22 at 10:42 p.m. Benito M. Cobaxin, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of operating without a license.

3/23 at 8:15 a.m. Matthew C. Brown, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/23 at 10:30 a.m. John O. Aboda, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Craig Stewart on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/23 at 10:30 a.m. Vladimir F. Zintchenko, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

3/23 at 11:24 a.m. Edwin F. Umana, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer James Keddy on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/23 at 1 p.m. Tammy M. Allen, 54, of Topsfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Roland Lachance on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/23 at 3:49 p.m. Reagan A. Ames, 37, of Portland was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/23 at 3:55 p.m. Kurtis Dyer, 55, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/23 at 6:10 p.m. Paul M. O’Connor, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Alpine Road by Officer Joseph Jaynes on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/23 at 8:30 p.m. Kevin Weeden, 26, of Berwick, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Eric McCusker on a charge of assault.

3/23 at 11:05 p.m. Troy J. Donovan, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Joseph Jaynes on a charge of violating conditions of release, and outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/24 at 12:50 a.m. Jasmine L. Worster, 25, of Saco, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Joseph Jaynes on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/24 at 1:10 p.m. Timothy Whitten, 36, of Huntington, West Virginia, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer David Argitis on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/24 at 4:50 p.m. Justin G. Lynds, 30, no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christopher Sibley on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

3/24 at 8:38 p.m. Loeun Bon, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Erik Richard on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/24 at 10:14 p.m. Steven P. Konyaki, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

3/24 at 11:34 p.m. Aaron H. McLaughlin, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/25 at 12:31 a.m. Amanda Giasson, 29, of Gorham, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Christopher Gervais on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

3/25 at 12:30 a.m. Thomas J. Cicci, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of disorderly conduct.

3/25 at 12:52 a.m. Samuel Hopkins, 52, of Westbrook, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/25 at 1:03 a.m. Garfield C. Day, 41, of Westbrook, was arrested on Industrial Way by Lt. Gary Hutcheson on a charge of assault.

3/25 at 4:02 a.m. Matthew Peverada, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Free Street by Officer Kevin Murphy on a charge of criminal mischief.

3/25 at 10:06 a.m. Daniel J. Krupski, 25, of Cumberland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Kimberly Donnell on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, theft by unauthorized taking and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/25 at 12:32 p.m. Michael Bisson, 41, of Scarborough, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/25 at 6:48 p.m. Jaime L. Homewood, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/25 at 6:48 p.m. William Trepanier, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

3/25 at 7:55 p.m. Jean R. Bassford, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Read Street by Officer Joseph Jaynes on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/25 at 10:50 p.m. David Cignoli, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Pennell Avenue by Officer Zahra Abu on a charge of domestic violence assault.

3/26 at 12:07 a.m. Christopher Williams, 59, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Brent Ross on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.