Portland Police Beat: March 22

Arrests

3/11 at 11 p.m. Adam D. Vinson, 37, of Scarborough, was arrested on Alpine Road by Officer Ian Geib on a charge of violating a protection order.

3/12 at 1:53 a.m. John C. Alvarez, 21, of South Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Zahra Abu on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/12 at 3:02 a.m. Oscar Hernandez, 22, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Thomas Kwok on charges of operating without a license and operating under the influence.

3/12 at 3:04 a.m. Zachary D. Tenenbaum, 28, of Brunswick, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing government administration.

3/12 at 1:26 p.m. Daniel J. Mitchell, 51, of Bangor, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Kyle Abbott on charges of public drinking, violating conditions of release and failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/12 at 3:28 p.m. Alexander W. Gray, 41, of Old Town, was arrested on Fourth Street, Old Town, by an unidentified Old Town Police officer on a charge of aggravated assault.

3/12 at 3:53 p.m. Leoun Bon, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/13 at 1:58 a.m. Ronald J. Darling, 36, of Portland, was arrested on India Street by Officer Brent Ross on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/13 at 2:35 a.m. Stephen R. Yerxa, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer David Moore on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/13 at 5:54 p.m. Brian J. Fowler, 54, no address listed, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Brent Abbott on a charge of indecent conduct.

3/14 at 11:04 a.m. Natron J. Long, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Kimberly Donnell on a charge of operating without a license.

3/14 at 12:55 a.m. Benjamin M. Ireland, 21, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Brent Ross on a charge of misuse of the 911 system.

3/14 at 2:42 p.m. Jonathan M. Bulliner, 27, no address listed, was arrested on Danforth Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on charges of aggravated criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/15 at 1:59 p.m. Destiny M. Khuon, 21, was arrested on Market Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/15 at 4:24 p.m. Scott M. Brown, 52, no address listed, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Christopher Sibley on charges of criminal trespass and theft by unauthorized taking.

3/15 at 6:32 p.m. Ahmed H. Adow, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/15 at 6:43 p.m. Ronald F. Wittman, 38, of Gray, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer John Cunniff on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/15 at 7:48 p.m. James M. Alley, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Danforth Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

3/15 at 10:14 p.m. Robert E. Allan, 31, no address listed, was arrested on Alpine Road by Officer Joseph Jaynes on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/15 at 10:46 p.m. Daniel J. Coyne, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by an unidentified officer on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/16 at 1:30 a.m. James J. Yelle, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Danforth Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/16 at 3:13 p.m. Joselyn F. Warren, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Stacey Brooker on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/16 at 4:41 p.m. Roberta Crane, 60, of Portland, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer Joseph Bliss on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3/16 at 5:03 p.m. Kevin A. Gray, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer Christopher Kelley on charges of aggravated assault and obstructing the report of a crime.

3/16 at 11:36 p.m. Rodney L. Parker Jr., 30, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Ryan Gagnon on a charge of disorderly conduct.

3/16 at 11:39 p.m. Keith A. Mitchell, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/17 at 12:59 a.m. Matthew J. Dyer, 37, of Westbrook, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3/17 at 3:45 a.m. Kurtis W. Dyer, 55, no address listed, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/17 at 4:51 p.m. Dale R. Sukeforth, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Brent Abbott on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/17 at 6:17 p.m. Dave B. Covington, III, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Eric McCusker on charges of assault and domestic violence assault.

3/17 at 6:24 p.m. Nyamuoch J. Lia, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Jason Leadbetter on charges of operating after habitual offender license revocation, illegal attachment of license plates and violating conditions of release.

3/17 at 9:10 p.m. Russ F. Lamour, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Bayside Terrace by Officer Graham Hults on charges of aggravated assault, criminal threatening, obstructing the report of a crime and violating conditions of release.

3/17 at 10:10 p.m. Alison R. Tracy, 38, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer David Moore on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/17 at 11:08 p.m. Ryan C. Gilligan, 21, of Orono, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing a public way.

3/18 at 12:58 a.m. Matthew R. Thorndike, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Christopher Sibley on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

3/18 at 1:23 a.m. Meghan E. Hargreaves, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on charges of assault and violating conditions of release.

3/18 at 1:23 a.m. Mathew R. Perry, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of disorderly conduct.

3/18 at 9:20 a.m. John A. Rich, 38, of Falmouth, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Kevin Haley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/18 at 9:24 a.m. Kabir H. Geiger, 38, of Windham, was arrested on Temple Street by Officer Kye Brake on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/18 at 1:26 p.m. Ryan E. Fitzherbert, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Thomas Regan on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/18 at 6:26 p.m. Michael N. Jean-Lord, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Jakob Demchak on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/18 at 9:56 p.m. Heather L. Doyle, 35, of Buxton, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of violating conditions of release.

3/18 at 10:09 p.m. Adam J. Powers, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on a charge of violating probation.

3/18 at 11:21 p.m. Michael N. Jean-Lord, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Veranda Street by Officer Jakob Demchak on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

3/19 at 12:50 a.m. Andre N. Narahuvye, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Jason Leadbetter on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

3/19 at 12:55 a.m. Kenneth R. Brown, 56, of Standish, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/19 at 12:31 p.m. Kyle A. Braun, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Kevin Murphy on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/19 at 11:29 p.m. Robert B. Darling, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of criminal trespass.

Promoter arrested

3/12 at 3:28 p.m. Alexander W. Gray, 41, of Old Town, was arrested in Old Town by local police on a charge of aggravated assault against his girlfriend at Nicholas Court in Portland earlier that day. Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin said Gray allegedly “knocked the victim to the floor, strangled her, and repeatedly struck her head on the floor.” The victim was treated at a local hospital, and the charge was reduced to domestic violence assault by the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office. Gray is the founder of Waterfront Concerts.