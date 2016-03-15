Portland Police Beat: March 16

Arrests

3/5 at 1:52 a.m. Landen Rankin, 21, of Raymond, was arrested on Auburn Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on charges of operating without a license and operating under the influence.

3/5 at 3:17 a.m. Deanne J. Kenney, 24, of South Portland, was arrested on West Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of operating without a license and operating under the influence.

3/5 at 7:43 p.m. Viktor Blazevic, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Iverness Street by Officer Jakob Demchak on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

3/5 at 11:02 p.m. Louis Zucco, 34, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of aggravated criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking and burglary (commercial).

3/6 at 1:42 a.m. John R. Chaisson, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/6 at 2:45 p.m. Mazou Mounkaila, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Adam Morin on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more and operating without a license.

3/7 at 5:52 a.m. Matthew C. Brown, 32, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Jonathan Roberts on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/7 at 10:11 a.m. Sonia Smith, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jason Nadeau on an outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/7 at 10:51 a.m. Kevin A. Roenisch, 36, no address listed,w as arrested on Portland Street by Officer William Stratis on a charge of disorderly conduct.

3/7 at 12:05 p.m. Abrahm V. Dufort, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Adam Morin on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/7 at 2:29 p.m. Matthew P. Colby, 30, of Cornish, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Sara Clukey on outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/7 at 8:49 p.m. Marc E. Hentschel, 25, of Denmark, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Joanthan Lackee on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/7 at 9:39 p.m. Edward Depugh, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/7 at 9:44 p.m. Richard H. Foss, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on charges of operating after habitual offender license revocation, operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more and illegal attachment of license plates.

3/7 at 11:29 p.m. Christopher Bibeau, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of domestic violence assault.

3/8 at 12:14 a.m. Jean M. Nkaka, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Auburn Street by Officer Balke Cunningham on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth.

3/8 at 12:34 a.m. Debbie Potter, 49, of Windham, was arrested on State Street by Officer Kathryn Phelan on charges of assault, criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/8 at 1:31 a.m. Benjamin Rand, 32 of Portland, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Kathryn Phelan on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/8 at 2:03 a.m. James Price, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Woodford Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on charges of burglary (commercial), criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking and carrying a concealed weapon.

3/8 at 2:03 a.m. Stephen Versluis, 32, of Fryeburg, was arrested on Woodford Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on charges of burglary (commercial), criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking and carrying a concealed weapon.

3/8 at 2:44 a.m. Michael Mace, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Adam Morin on charges of domestic violence assault, violating a protection order and obstructing the report of a crime.

3/8 at 7:52 p.m. Timothy Stevens, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Matthew Morrison on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

3/8 at 8:39 p.m. John K. Perkins, 28, of Kennebunk, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by officer Mark Keller on a probation violation.

3/8 at 8:42 p.m. Oscar E. Hall, 33, of Windham, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/9 at 12:22 a.m. Ernst N. Verdieu, 29, of Brockton, Massachusetts, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on charges of criminal trespass and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/9 at 2:33 a.m. Chiekh N. Fall, 23, of Portland,w as arrested on State Street by Officer Kyle Knutson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3/9 at 10:15 a.m. Khadar Adaweh, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniuel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

3/9 at 11:31 a.m. Adam Novit, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/9 at 3:56 p.m. Patrick Meehan, 31, of Buxton, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Matthew Rider on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/9 at 4:14 p.m. Brian K. McMahon, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Michelle Cole on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/9 at 7:19 p.m. Timothy Bosquette, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jakob Demchak on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/9 at 9:16 p.m. Bobby L. Wright, 48, of Westbrook, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Kevin Murphy on a charge of arson.

3/10 at 5:12 a.m. Jamie L. Hoffman, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jonathan Roberts on charges of criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

3/10 at 11:10 a.m. Jabril Mohamud, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

3/10 at 3:51 p.m. Raquel Thurlow, 27, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Matthew Rider on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release, and outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/10 at 1:30 a.m. Laura Parent, 37, of Gray, was arrested on India Street by Officer Kyle Knutson on charges of operating under the influence, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and trafficking in prison contraband.

3/10 at 1:59 a.m. Adam Smith, 25, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jonathan Roberts on a charge of disorderly conduct.

3/10 at 6:43 p.m. Ryan S. Toothaker, 37, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Daniel Townsend on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

3/10 at 7:33 p.m. Paul H. Brahms, 52, of Peaks Island, was arrested on Island Avenue by Officer Christopher Mitchell on a charge of violating a protection order.

3/10 at 9:10 p.m. Ricardo Bennett, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Ryan Gagnon on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/11 at 1:09 a.m. James C. Ferrar, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Warren Avenue by Officer Christopher Mahar on charges of assault, criminal threatening and criminal mischief.

3/11 at 8:15 a.m. Matthew D. Erickson, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Grant Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/11 at 9:30 a.m. Dut N. Troung, 69, of Lewiston, was arrested on Veranda Street by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/11 at 10:15 a.m. Vincent E. Guerrero, 53, of Saco, was arrested on Manson Libby Road in Scarborough on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/11 at 5:27 p.m. Moses J. Losuk, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Joshua McDonald on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/11 at 7:42 p.m. Tasean D. Lewis, 22, of South Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Kevin Murphy on a charge of operating without a license.

3/11 at 8:45 p.m. Anthony T. Young, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Warren Avenue by Officer Nicholas Gowen on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/12 at 1:35 a.m. Evan W. Jendrasko, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer Kyle Brake on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/12 at 2:21 a.m. Mitchell Chipman, 22, of Westbrook, was arrested on Center Street by Officer Kyle Knutson on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/12 at 12:56 p.m. Shannon Lyons, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Ian Geib on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/12 at 3:18 p.m. Aiden Conway-Stuart, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Concord Street by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

3/12 at 7:20 p.m. Joseph Lamoin, 30, of Oakland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Matthew Morrison on a charge of disorderly conduct.

3/12 at 7:20 p.m. James Osborne, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Matthew Morrison on a charge of disorderly conduct.

3/13 at 3:57 a.m. Danielle M. Murtaugh, 25, of Glenburn, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Zachery Grass on charges of assault on a police officer, criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.