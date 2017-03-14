Portland Police Beat: March 15

Arrests

3/5 at 7:22 a.m. Mugere O. Charles, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/5 at 12:37 p.m. Trista M. Burchill, 33, of South Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and illegal attachment of license plates.

3/5 at 6:56 p.m. Kyle A. Braun, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Michael Bennis on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/5 at 8:51 p.m. Aron S. Matthews, 41, of Westbrook, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/5 at 10:13 p.m. Paul M. O’Connor, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Kellogg Street by Officer Brian Truax on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3/5 at 10:16 p.m. Reynold C. Theriault, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Deering Avenue by Officer Adam Morin on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/5 at 11:14 p.m. Allan G. Jenkins, 40, of Biddeford, was arrested on Oak Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/6 at 12:22 a.m. Scott G. Broad, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Grant Street by Officer Brent Abbott on a charge of disorderly conduct.

3/6 at 8:22 a.m. Michael J. Dunkerly, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Thomas Reagan on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/6 at 11:41 a.m. Troy J. Pitard, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer Darrell Gibson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/6 at 5:10 p.m. Robert B. Darling, 41, of Portland was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/6 at 8:48 p.m. David B. Teufel, 49, of Harpswell, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/6 at 10:01 p.m. Gary M. Brooks, 53, of Portland, was arrested on India Street by Officer Erik Richard on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

3/6 at 11:34 p.m. Firmino N. MBala, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Graham Hults on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/6 at 11:53 p.m. Simon L. Kong, , 34, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of obstructing a public way.

3/7 at 9:16 a.m. Aaron J. Rock, 46, no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/7 at 9:20 a.m. Elizabeth P. Marshall, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Matthew Casagrande on a charge of harassment.

3/7 at 10:21 a.m. Jason M. Lemay, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Michelle Cole on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/7 at 12:05 p.m. Michael R. Willett, 42, of Wilton, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Christopher Hawley on a charge of violating probation.

3/7 at 3:39 p.m. Justin G. Lynds, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Casco Street by Officer Michelle Cole on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/7 at 9:56 p.m. Adam T. Callen, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Free Street by Officer Jeffrey Druan on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/7 at 11:10 p.m. Kurtis W. Dyer, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on charges of public drinking and criminal trespass.

3/8 at 12:03 a.m. Samantha M. Whitted, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Eastern Promenade by Officer Heather Brown on a charge of domestic violence assault.

3/8 at 1:35 a.m. Bruce F. Breedlove, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Sherman Street by Officer Matthew Dissell on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/8 at 5 p.m. Elizabeth P. Marshall, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer David Schertz on charges of harassment, violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/9 at 12:29 a.m. Caleb M. Qualey, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Zahra Abu on charges of criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

3/9 at 11:23 a.m. Joseph M. Herrick, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/9 at 2:03 p.m. Louis B. McAfee, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/9 at 2:07 p.m. Donald J. Leeman, 26, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on a charge of violating conditions of release, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/9 at 2:42 p.m. Richard W. Fortin, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/9 at 4:14 p.m. Edward R. Longley, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Josslyn Street by Officer Roland Lachance on a charge of domestic violence assault.

3/9 at 6:22 p.m. Jesse G. Westerman, 35, no address listed, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/9 at 8:28 p.m. Tyshiem O. Brown, 33, of Portland, was arrested on High Street by Officer Eric McCusker on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/10 at 8:49 a.m. Travis J. Profit, 23, no address listed, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/10 at 3:21 p.m. Kenneth C. Kudrick, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Dan Knight on an outstanding warrant from another agency and a charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/10 at 6:13 p.m. Mohammed A. Moalin, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Timothy Farris on a charge of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

3/10 at 11:49 p.m. Matthew R. Thorndike, 22, of Westbrook, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Robert Miller on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/11 at 2:49 p.m. Dana J. Perne, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Exchange Street by Officer Kyle Brake on outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/11 at 5:37 p.m. Vanessa R. Vermette, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Kathryn Phelan on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

3/11 at 6:35 p.m. Henry D. William, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Ocean Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

3/11 at 8:19 p.m. John A. Dipietrantonio, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Buca Run by Officer Joseph Jaynes on a charge of violating conditions of release, and outstanding warrants from another agency.