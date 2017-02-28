Portland Police Beat: March 1

Arrests

2/18 at 4:11 a.m. Abdirahman M. Hunle, 19, of Portland, was arrested on High Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on charges of aggravated forgery, failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth, operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

2/19 at 4:34 a.m. Kaitlynn E. Gatchell, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Zachary Finley on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

2/19 at 10:47 p.m. Nicole N. Richards, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2/20 at 10:35 a.m. Bryan E. Pelletier, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Elmwood Street by Officer Matthew Casagrande on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2/21 at 12:19 a.m. Tyler J . Moore, 22, of South Portland, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/21 at 1:12 p.m. Maeve A. Murphy, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Sara Clukey on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

2/21 at 1:56 p.m. Abdelmajid N. Chahri, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

2/22 at 2:27 a.m. Kristen M. Allocca, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/22 at 2:27 a.m. Jessica A. Levecque, 26, of Westbrook, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/22 at 7:35 a.m. Wei N. Chen, 45, of Biddeford, was arrested on Mayer Road by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2/22 at 11:11 p.m. Kurtis W. Dyer, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on a charge of public drinking.

2/23 at 2:52 a.m. Thorin L. Walton, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Deering Avenue by Officer Christopher Dyer on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/23 at 6:40 a.m. Kenneth C. Kudrick, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/23 at 11:12 a.m. Robert Darling, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Bethany Murphy on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/23 at 1:17 p.m. Mark Champagne, 56, of Westbrook, was arrested on Lancaster Street by Officer Bethany Murphy on a charge of violating conditions of release.

2/23 at 5:19 p.m. Louis M. Paradis, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Rand Road by Officer David Schertz on charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.

2/23 at 9:39 p.m. Adam D. Vinson, 37, of Scarborough, was arrested on Alpine Road by Officer Christopher Gervais on charges of domestic violence assault and violating a protection order.

2/23 at 11:12 p.m. Steven P. Konyaki, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on charges of public drinking and violating conditions of release.

2/23 at 11:34 p.m. Ven G. Ten, 38, no address listed was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Ryan Gagnon on charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing a public way.

2/24 at 12:24 a.m. Michael B. Airington,27 , of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Paul King on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/24 at 1:06 a.m. Scott D. Nason, 37, of East Baldwin, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on a charge of disorderly conduct.

2/24 at 2:57 a.m. Harold F. Varnum, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Winter Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

2/24 at 3:19 p.m. Jessica K. Finch, 29, of Hollis, was arrested on Hancock Street by Officer James Keddy on charges of operating after habitual offender license revocation, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/24 at 3:38 p.m. Celia K. Tuttle, 29, of South Portland, was arrested on Waterman Drive in South Portland by Officer Eric Johnson on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

2/24 at 8:18 p.m. Brad J. McKnight, 60, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Erik Richard on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/24 at 11:39 p.m. Hasan M. Timmers, 42, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested on State Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and trafficking in prison contraband.

2/25 at 12:03 a.m. Akram Abdullahi, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth.

2/25 at 12:03 a.m. Zaki S.Omar, 26, of South Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Benjamin Savage on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/25 at 1:07 a.m. Timothy Coye, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Hersey Street by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2/25 at 1:26 a.m. Aaron N. Perron, 28, of Buxton, was arrested on Portland Street by Lt. Gary Hutcheson on a charge of violating probation.

2/25 at 1:26 a.m. Hannah E. Whitten, 27, of Gorham, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Dissell on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2/25 at 3:26 a.m. Timothy E. Hansen, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/25 at 12:15 p.m. Shawn T. Currier, 39, of Portland, was arrested on High Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/25 at 12:17 p.m. Jason A. Trickett, 46, of Westbrook, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Kyle Brake on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

2/25 at 6:53 p.m. Nora T. Dansereau, 25, of Barnstead, New Hampshire, was arrested on Valley Street by Officer Eric Johnson on charges of engaging in prostitution and falsifying physical evidence.