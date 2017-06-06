Portland Police Beat: June 7

Arrests

5/28 at 9:43 a.m. Justin R. Moses, 35, of Sanford, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Thomas Reagan on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence assault.

5/28 at 1:21 p.m. Louis K. Ford, 28, of Baldwin, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Darrel Gibson on outstanding warrants from another agency.

5/28 at 9:34 p.m. Matthew R. Novit, 29, of Aston, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/28 at 11:54 p.m. John P. Johnson, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5/29 at 7:42 a.m. Dominic E. Pizzo, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

5/29 at 11:17 a.m. Alexandria F. Ruiz, 39, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Kimberly Donnell on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

5/29 at 1:04 p.m. Shawn T. Currier, 39, of Portland, was arrested on High Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/29 at 3:57 p.m. Jesse G. Westerman, 35, of Portland, was arrested at one City Center by Officer Christopher Kelley on an outstanding warrant from another agency and a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.

5/29 at 4:56 p.m. Katherine S. Perry, 20, of Wales, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/29 at 5 p.m. Adrian S. Burrows, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of public drinking.

5/29 at 7:48 p.m. Mark W. Turner, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Frederic Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of criminal trespass.

5/29 at 11:07 p.m. Ronald Gullikson, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Ocean Avenue by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/29 at 11:37 p.m. Brandon K. Libby, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Zachery Grass on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/30 at 12:04 a.m. Courtney L. Brunelle, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/30 at 10:34 a.m. Jessica Doughty, 24, of Yarmouth, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Martin Ney on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

5/30 at 11:30 a.m. Tiffany L. Grapes, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Sara Clukey on outstanding warrants from another agency.

5/31 at 4:31 p.m. Salman A. Mohamed, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Crescent Street by Officer Matthew Morrison on a charge of aggravated trafficking or furnishing of scheduled drugs.

5/31 at 4:31 p.m. Hassan A. Sheikh, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Crescent Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and a charge of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

5/31 at 10:47 p.m. Eugene J. Jones Jr., 37, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/1 at 4:33 p.m. Simon M. Lobojo, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Rider on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release.

6/1 at 11:30 p.m. Misty D. Profenno, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Eric McCusker on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/2 at 1:04 a.m. Mohammed H. Ali, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Western Promenade by Officer Joseph Jaynes on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/2 at 7:07 a.m. John O. Aboda, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Thomas Reagan on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/2 at 7:33 a.m. Emil Dzabiev, 36, of Scarborough, was arrested on Bishop Street by Officer Marjory Clavet on charges of violating a protection order, violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

6/2 at 9:45 a.m. William R. Ficklin, 32, no address listed, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on charges of attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

6/2 at 10:41 a.m. Shaquille Urie, 21, of Westbrook, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Thomas Reagan on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/2 at 1:35 p.m. Seth M. Matthews, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Roland Lachance on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/2 at 2:15 p.m. Brian K. Elliott, 41, no address listed, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Kevin Haley on a charge of violating a protection order.

6/2 at 4:32 p.m. Abrahm V.J. Dufort, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Erik Richard on outstanding warrants from another agency and charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

6/2 at 8:53 p.m. Robert J. Bergeron, 46, of Portland, was arrested at One City Center by Officer David Schertz on a charge of indecent conduct.

6/2 at 8:58 p.m. Shane F. McKinnon, 29, of Portland, was arrested on County Way by Officer Jason Leadbetter on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/2 at 10:01 p.m. Mark W. Turner, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Frederic Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/2 at 11:02 p.m. Brandon T. Fletcher, 19, of Casco, was arrested on West Commercial Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on charges of violating conditions of release.

6/3 at 1:02 a.m. Jesse C. Elwell, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Wharf Street by Officer Laurence Smith Jr. on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/3 at 1:02 a.m. Brett A. Harmon, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Wharf Street by Matthew Pavlis on a charge of public drinking.

6/3 at 1:02 a.m. Kevin Masse, 22, of Manchester, Connecticut, was arrested on Wharf Street by Matthew Pavlis on a charge of public drinking.

6/3 at 1:02 a.m. Jason Rubinoff, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Wharf Street by Matthew Pavlis on a charge of public drinking.

6/3 at 4:32 a.m. Skyler L. Morgenstern, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Fox Street by Officer David Moore on charges of illegal possession of a hypodermic apparatus and violating conditions of release.

6/3 at 8:01 a.m. Stacey M. Yankowsky, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/3 at 1:48 p.m. Saad E.S. Zackaria, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Kevin Haley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/3 at 5:17 p.m. Michael T. Chadwick, 36, of Westbrook, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of public drinking.

6/3 at 5:33 p.m. Joseph C. Fish, 45, of Westbrook, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Benjamin Noyes on a charge of public drinking.

6/3 at 6 p.m. Derek S. Wilkes, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Brian Truax on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/3 at 6:10 p.m. Arnold G. Sills, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of public drinking.

6/3 at 6:49 p.m. Brenden J. Curry, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of public drinking.

6/3 at 7:48 p.m. Scott R. Tolman, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Joseph Jaynes on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/3 at 8:01 p.m. David M. Lovallo, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on charges of public drinking and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

6/3 at 9:05 p.m. Brendan M. Drew, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Christian Stickney on charges of operating under the influence and exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more.