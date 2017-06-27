Portland Police Beat: June 28

Arrests

6/17 at 10:04 p.m. Katherine M. Veneziano, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Pennell Avenue by Officer Joseph Jaynes on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/17 at 11:16 p.m. Mark L. McBride, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Michael Bennis on an outstanding warrant from another agency and charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

6/18 at 12:44 a.m. Arthur A. Black IV, 33, no address listed, was arrested on Gilman Street by Officer Brent Ross on charges of aggravated assault, criminal threatening, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, criminal restraint and obstructing the report of a crime.

6/18 at 4:45 a.m. Christopher S. Bennett, 25, of Waterboro, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and trafficking in prison contraband.

6/18 at 7:07 a.m. John O. Aboda, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Kevin Haley on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/18 at 10:14 a.m. Todd Burke, 57, no address listed, was arrested on Dow Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on a charge of public drinking.

6/18 at 4:02 p.m. James D. Baldwin, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Sara Clukey on charges of burglary (commercial), theft by unauthorized taking and theft by unauthorized use of property.

6/18 at 5:36 p.m. Haben E. Taffere, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Jacob Titcomb on a charge of public drinking.

6/18 at 6:50 p.m. Matthew C. Brown, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/18 at 7:18 p.m. Matthew G. Duggan, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on outstanding warrants from another agency.

6/18 at 9:20 p.m. Michael J. Gray, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on charges of assault, robbery, criminal threatening, interference with constitutional rights and theft by unauthorized taking.

6/18 at 11:33 p.m. Robert T. Hale, 25, of Biddeford, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer David Moore on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/19 at 12:15 a.m. James V. Cipriano, 24, of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, was arrested on Riverside Street by Sgt. Christopher Mitchell on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/19 at 12:15 a.m. Koree Hudgings, 22, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, was arrested on Riverside Street by Sgt. Christopher Mitchell on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/19 at 12:53 a.m. Matthew M. Verdone, 29 , of Walpole, Massachusetts, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/19 at 5:20 a.m. Charles W. McGilvray, 22, of Westbrook, was arrested on Custom House Wharf by Detective Mary Sauschuck on charges of burglary (residential) and theft by unauthorized taking.

6/19 at 5:20 a.m. Anthony L. Alfreds, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Massachusetts Avenue by Sgt. Christopher Mitchell on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, burglary of a motor vehicle and theft by unauthorized taking.

6/19 at 10:58 a.m. Louis K. Ford, 24, of Baldwin, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Kevin Haley on a charge of public drinking.

6/19 at 12:12 p.m. Ricardo Bennett, 59, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Kevin Haley on a charge of public drinking.

6/19 at 2:20 p.m. Melissa Greeley, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Madeline Street by Officer Anthony Ampezzan on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

6/19 at 2:21 p.m. Leon K. Warren, 39, of Westbrook, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Thomas Reagan on outstanding warrants from another agency.

6/19 at 5:54 p.m. Walter J. Kehoe, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on outstanding warrants from another agency.

6/19 at 7:02 p.m. Ryan S. Nadeau, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Benjamin Noyes on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and violating conditions of release.

6/19 at 8:57 p.m. Garang D. Majok, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Salem Street by Officer Graham Hults on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/20 at 10:49 a.m. Miguel Beckles, 25, of Freeport, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Thien Doung on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

6/20 at 12:23 a.m. Joseph L. Malarsie, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer David Moore on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

6/20 at 2:26 p.m. Scott Hood, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/20 at 5:05 p.m. Amin Y. Mohamed, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Cleeve Street by Officer Timothy Farris on a charge of public drinking.

6/21 at 1:17 a.m. Kurtis Dyer, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Ian Geib on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/21 at 1:52 a.m. Justin A. Neves, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Monroe Court by Officer Robert Miller on an outstanding warrant from another agency and charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

6/21 at 3:45 a.m. Karmela E. Lindos, 28, of South Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jonathan Roberts on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/21 at 3:52 a.m. Aden H. Ahmed, 24, of Boston, Massachusetts, was arrested on Walton Street by Officer Ian Geib on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/21 at 8:56 a.m. Ryan Arbo, 27, of Yarmouth, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Thien Duong on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/21 at 8:53 a.m. Kristin Atkinson, 34, of Standish, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Michael Archibald on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/21 at 12:51 p.m. Edward Suckiel, 51, no address listed, was arrested in Monument Square by Officer Mark Kezal on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

6/21 at 2:09 p.m. Christopher Powell, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Federal Street by Officer David Lemieux on an outstanding warrants from another agency.

6/21 at 6:24 p.m. Ziang Zhou, 22, of Brunswick, was arrested on Tukey’s Bridge by Officer Christian Stickney on a charge of failure to stop for an officer.

6/21 at 10:29 p.m. Stephen R. White, 37, of Windham, was arrested on Dartmouth Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of violating probation.

6/21 at 10:30 p.m. Matthew A. Spence, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Capisic Street by Officer Jakob Demchak on outstanding warrant from another agency.

6:21 at 10:36 p.m. Timothy Tucker, 48, of South Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/22 at 3:23 a.m. Jeffrey Trenholm, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Jonathan Roberts on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

6/22 at 9 a.m. Troy G. Thompson, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of reckless conduct.

6/22 at 8:14 p.m. John P. Wilcox, 46, no address listed, was arrested on State Street by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of public drinking.

6/23 at 12:19 a.m. Allisa J. Corrado, 26, of South Portland, was arrested on Harvard Street by Officer Michael Archibald on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/23 at 8:40 a.m. Jessica K. Finch, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Sewall Street by Officer Thomas Reagan on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

6/24 at 12:09 a.m. Brandon A. Muzzey, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Spring Street by Officer Paul King on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/24 at 3:38 p.m. Melissa Raleigh, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Quebec Street by Officer Erik Richard on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/24 at 6:38 p.m. Shad Gagnon, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release.

6/24 at 6:38 p.m. Joseph Hunt, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of disorderly conduct.

6/24 at 8:59 p.m. Akaia G. Morris, 20, of Westbrook, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Erik Richard on charges of domestic violence criminal mischief and criminal threatening.

6/24 at 10:12 p.m. William E. Dreyer, 53, of Cliff Island, was arrested on Sunset Road, Cliff Island by Officer Kathryn Phelan on an outstanding warrant from another agency and charges of aggravated assault and criminal restraint.

6/24 at 10:53 p.m. Lourt N. So, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Lambert Street by Officer Michael Archibald on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/25 at 12:43 a.m. Michael W. Brown, 41, of Cumberland, was arrested on Old Campus Drive by Officer Michael Archibald on charges of domestic violence assault and aggravated criminal trespass.