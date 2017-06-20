Portland Police Beat: June 21

Arrests

6/10 at 12:55 p.m. Summer S. Pitts, 18, of Harrison, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Michael Galietta on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/11 at 6:52 a.m. Miguel H. Beckles, 25, no address listed, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Thomas Reagan on a charge of obstructing a public way.

6/11 at 2:05 p.m. Robert A. Burton, 51, of Falmouth, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Rider on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/11 at 2:33 p.m. Michelle A. Riolo, 47, no address listed, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Thomas Reagan on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/11 at 5:08 p.m. James P. Collins, 31, of Portland, was arrested in Congress Square by Officer Christopher Kelley on charges of criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

6/11 at 6:22 p.m. Carlos D. Sanabria, 19, of Chelsea, Massachusetts, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Brian Truax on a charge of assault.

6/11 at 6:26 p.m. Matthew J. Gurrieri, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Matthew Pavlis on charges of assault on a police officer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

6/11 at 11:05 p.m. Tara C. Cooper, 38, of Biddeford, was arrested on State Street by Officer Graham Hults on outstanding warrants from another agency.

6/12 at 12:10 a.m. John-Carlos N. Rodriguez, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Josselyn Street by Officer Thomas Kwok on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/12 at 12:55 a.m. Charles Brant III, 36, of South Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/12 at 12:55 a.m. Allisa J. Corrado, 26, of South Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/12 at 2:24 a.m. Sagel N. Prosser, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of disorderly conduct.

6/12 at 10:30 a.m. Michael Gagne, 25, of Hollis, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Blake Cunningham on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/12 at 12:30 p.m. Robert D. Inman, 47, of Hollis, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/12 at 2:55 p.m. Troy Welch, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/12 at 9:01 p.m. Stephen N. Dobson, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Motley Lane by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

6/12 at 9:12 p.m. David J. Escobar, 46, of Portland was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of public drinking.

6/13 at midnight. John F. Joyce, 60, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Brent Ross on a charge of public drinking.

6/13 at midnight. Kaysean Moss, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of public drinking.

6/13 at 3:14 a.m. Garrett M. Day, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Kimberly Donnell on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/13 at 3:30 a.m. Wayne Curlew, 52, of South Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Ian Geib on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

6/13 at 4:46 a.m. Sharmayne Hattan, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer David Moore on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/13 at 5:12 p.m. Billie-Jo White, 46, no address listed, was arrested on Mellen Street by Officer Henry Johnson on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and charges of public drinking and violating conditions of release.

6/13 at 10:06 p.m. Hannah C. Mathewson, 33, of Portland, was arrested on East Oxford Street by Officer Robert Miller on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/14 at 12:43 a.m. Lucas Raine, 21, no address listed, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Ryan Gagnon on outstanding warrants from another agency.

6/14 at 2:45 a.m. Sidney Wilcox, 28, no address listed, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

6/14 at 8:43 a.m. Simon Lobojo, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on charges of public drinking and violating conditions of release.

6/14 at 9:20 a.m. Isahak Muse, 20, no address listed, was arrested on Munjoy South by Officer Christopher Coyne on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

6/14 at 10 a.m. Hassan Kahin, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/14 at 10:45 a.m. James Wells, 35, of Gray, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of terrorizing.

6/14 at noon. Ryan A. Laking, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

6/14 at 1:32 p.m. Darren Cravero, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Pearl Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/14 at 2:29 p.m. Raymondo Rezendes, 47, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/14 at 3:31 p.m. Mahad R. Mohamud, 21, of South Portland, was arrested on Salem Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/14 at 10:46 p.m. Robert J. Bergeron, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Lt. Gary Hutcheson on a charge of public drinking.

6/14 at 10:46 p.m. Jeremy Lester, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Lt. Gary Hutcheson on a charge of public drinking.

6/15 at 1:23 a.m. Eric T. Torres-Cruz, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Dudley Street by Officer Joseph Jaynes on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

6/15 at 3 a.m. John E. Fenn, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Ryan Gagnon on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/15 at 1:35 p.m. Shane A. Leroux, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Michelle Cole on a charge of public drinking.

6/15 at 3:27 p.m. Jason Stanley, 42, no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Martin Ney on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

6/15 at 3:43 p.m. Kayla Ross, 26, no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/15 at 11:34 p.m. Simon L. Kong, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Exchange Street by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of public drinking.

6/15 at 11:34 p.m. James G. Peter, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Exchange Street by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of public drinking.

6/16 at 8:48 a.m. Miguel H. Beckles, 25, no address listed, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Eide on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/16 at 12:05 p.m. Bethany Edwards, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Kevin Haley on charges of theft by unauthorized taking,unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

6/16 at 3:42 p.m. Jason Trickett, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Andrew Knutson on outstanding warrants from another agency.

6/16 at 11:14 p.m. Christopher Normile, 48, of Ellicott City, Maryland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/17 at 12:51 a.m. Kendra Libby, 28, of Bowdoinham, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Kathryn Phelan on charges of failure to stop for a roadblock and operating under the influence.

6/17 at 2 a.m. Kevin R. Forcier, 48, of Topsham, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Zahra Abu on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/17 at 2:42 p.m. Brenden Curry, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Kevin Haley on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release.

6/17 at 5:22 p.m. William Conley, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Michael Bennis on a charge of public drinking.

6/17 at 7:37 p.m. Vance A. Ashley, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of public drinking.