Portland Police Beat: June 14

Arrests

6/4 at 12:21 a.m. Joseph Hunt, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer David Moore on a charge of criminal mischief.

6/4 at 12:48 a.m. Robert B. Gilbert, 20, of Falmouth, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Kathryn Phelan on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/4 at 2:07 a.m. Jonathan M. Alas, 22, of Scarborough, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of driving to endanger and operating under the influence.

6/4 at 2:24 a.m. Russ F. Lamour, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Josslyn Street by Officer Zachary Grass on charges of violating conditions of release.

6/4 at 7:13 a.m. Dominic E. Pizzo, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Thomas Reagan on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

6/4 at 7:18 a.m. Matthew C. Brown, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/4 at 11:40 a.m. Arthur A. Black IV, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Michelle Cole on a charge of criminal mischief.

6/4 at 6:43 p.m. Gabriel L. Logugune, 51, of Portland was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of public drinking.

6/4 at 6:48 p.m. John J. Bracey, 31, of Gray, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of public drinking.

6/4 at 8:02 p.m. Sarah S. Murphy, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Edgeworth Avenue by Officer Vincent Rozzi on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/4 at 8:16 p.m. James J. Rivera-Ruiz, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of misuse of identification and theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property.

6/4 at 8:39 p.m. Sarah L. Gardner, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Salem Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on a charge of violating probation.

6/4 at 8:39 p.m. Rama J. Simpson, 20, of Lewiston, was arrested on Clark Street by Officer Mary Lukesiewicz on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/5 at 12:43 a.m. Kate McNerney, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Danforth Street by Officer Brent Ross on charges of operating an unregistered vehicle and illegal attachment of license plates.

6/5 at 2:30 a.m. Fakhareldin N. Adam, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Joanathan Lackee on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/5 at 2:55 a.m. James R. Bellanceau, 39, of Portland, was arrested on High Street by Officer Brent Ross on outstanding warrants from another agency.

6/5 at 4:12 a.m. Sarah S. Murphy, 28, of Portland, was arrested on County Way by Officer Thomas Kwok on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/5 at 7:20 a.m. Robert C. Graham, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/5 at 9:09 a.m. Jessica K. Flanagan, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Ray Street by Officer Matthew Casagrande on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/5 at 2:29 p.m. Charles A. Marbley, 38, no address listed, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

6/5 at 8:01 p.m. Christin E. Martell, 28, of Parsonsfield, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/5 at 9:30 p.m. John F. Joyce, 60, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of public drinking.

6/6 at 12:36 a.m. Said Djama, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/6 at 8:58 p.m. Jesse W. Billings, 23, of Buxton, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

6/7 at 12:04 a.m. Kevin T. McLaughlin, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer David Lemieux on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/7 at 1:15 a.m. Jai S. Allen, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/7 at 1:15 a.m. William S. Conley, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/7 at 8:45 a.m. John M. Lamoin, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Munjoy South by Officer James Keddy on charges of harassment by telephone, misuse of the 911 system and violating conditions of release.

6/7 at 9:40 a.m. Joseph A. Hunt Jr., 33, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

6/7 at 1:09 p.m. Guillermo N. Lopez, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

6/7 at 7:17 p.m. Kurtis Dyer, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Kevin Murphy on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

6/7 at 11:31 p.m. Walter C. Haycock, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/7 at 11:43 p.m. Henry P. Degen, 39, of Poland, was arrested on Auburn Street by Officer Paul King on charges of operating beyond driver’s license restrictions, operating under the influence and violating conditions of release

6/8 at 6:51 a.m. Matthew C. Brown, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Frederic Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/8 at 9:32 a.m. Hassan Kahin, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Mechanic Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

6/8 at 5:40 p.m. Robert J. Stanton, 64, of North Berwick, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jakob Demchak on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

6/8 at 7:20 p.m. Tammy R. Decesaro, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Matthew Rider on a charge of assault.

6/8 at 9:43 p.m. Mark Turner, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Deering Avenue by Officer Christopher Dyer on charges of public drinking and failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth.

6/8 at 11 p.m. Kenneth W. Beek, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on charges of disorderly conduct and public drinking.

6/8 at 11:36 p.m. Thomas J. Doyer, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Grant Street by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/9 at 1:02 a.m. Michael A. Lavoie, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Ryan Gagnon on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/9 at 3:01 a.m. Steven P. Konyaki, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Danforth Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on charges of public drinking and disorderly conduct.

6/9 at 1 p.m. Jason M. Lemay, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of obstructing a public way.

6/9 at 1:30 p.m. Gary M. Brooks, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Auburn Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on charges of criminal trespass, theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

6/9 at 9:38 p.m. Susan P. Porter, 66, of Peaks Island, was arrested on Island Avenue on Peaks Island by Officer Mark Keller on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/9 at 9:52 p.m. David M. Ferrar, 27, of South Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Benjamin Noyes on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and displaying a fictitious inspection sticker.

6/10 at 2:21 a.m. Jonathan J. Gorman, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Temple Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on a charge of disorderly conduct.

6/10 at 9:23 p.m. Anthony L. Osborne, 40, of Porter, was arrested at an undisclosed location by Officer Jason Nadeau on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.