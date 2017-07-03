Portland Police Beat: July 5

Arrests

6/25 at 8:47 a.m. Charles Brant, 36, of South Portland, was arrested on Brackett Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

6/25 at 1:16 p.m. Paul Garnafngin, 26, of Gray, was arrested on Anderson Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

6/25 at 2:40 p.m. Peter Laroche, 27, of Portland, was arrested on High Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/25 at 6:14 p.m. Peter E. Stevens, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of public drinking.

6/25 at 7:14 p.m. Dustin Emerton, 28, of Gorham, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Matthew Pavlis on charges of public drinking and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

6/25 at 11:04 p.m. Antoni Kita, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer David Moore on a charge of aggravated assault.

6/26 at 12:11 a.m. Madison Gouzie, 31, of Portland, was arrested in Portland Square by Officer Michael Bennis on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/26 at 1:53 a.m. Liam O. Fox, 22, of Peaks Island, was arrested on Brackett Avenue on Peaks Island by Officer Mark Kezal on charges of operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

6/26 at 2:29 a.m. Michael K. Larubio, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Sherman Street by Officer David Moore on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal restraint.

6/26 at 8:55 a.m. Joseph Mitchell, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Neal Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on charges of assault and criminal mischief.

6/26 at 10:51 a.m. Ricardo Bennett, 59, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Michael Galietta on a charge of public drinking.

6/26 at 11:46 a.m. Natron Long, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Matthew Casagrande on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/26 at 7:16 p.m. Jeremy Lester, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Moulton Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on a charge of public drinking.

6/26 at 8:38 p.m. Joseph K. Langley, 44, of South Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Darrel Gibson on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

6/27 at 2:12 a.m. Matthew Brown, 33, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/27 at 3:41 a.m. Jeremiah C. Schirrmacher, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Woodford Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on outstanding warrants from another agency.

6/27 at 3:23 p.m. Timothy Driscoll, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer David Lemieux on a charge of public drinking.

6/27 at 3:32 p.m. Donald H. Michaud, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Christopher Kelley on charges of public drinking and violating conditions of release.

6/27 at 3:56 p.m. Darian J. Smith, 36, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/28 at 2:09 a.m. Michael D. Hildebran, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Matthew Dissell on a charge of misuse of the E-911 system.

6/28 at 11:56 a.m. Anthony Derrig, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Thien Duong on a charge of public drinking.

6/28 at 6:10 p.m. Dustin Lovejoy, 30, of Kennebunk, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Rider on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

6/28 at 8:31 p.m. Kevin C. Preston, 31, of Lubec, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christopher Sibley on a charge of disorderly conduct.

6/28 at 10:40 p.m. Liban Muse, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Veranda Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/29 at 2:40 p.m. Jason A. Verney, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Lancaster Street by Officer David Lemieux on charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and violating conditions of release.

6/29 at 2:50 p.m. William J. Allen, 37, no address listed, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Thien Duong on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

6/29 at 3:23 p.m. Jason Ayers, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/29 at 3:30 p.m. Michael Verney, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Lancaster Street by Officer David Lemieux on outstanding warrants from another agency.

6/29 at 7:03 p.m. Sherri L. York, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Munjoy South by Officer Christopher Sibley on a charge of assault.

6/29 at 10:18 p.m. Joseph B. Williams, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Ryan Gagnon on a charge of domestic violence assault.