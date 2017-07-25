Portland Police Beat: July 26

Arrests

7/16 at 3:29 a.m. Zachary B. Greenman, 19, of East Amherst, New York, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Michael Archibald on a charge of robbery.

7/16 at 8:06 a.m. Jazmin N. Fletcher, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Andrew Knutson on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and charges of indecent conduct and violating conditions of release.

7/16 at 4:35 p.m. Modou N. Fall, 54, of Portland, was arrested at an undisclosed location by Officer Christopher Kelley on outstanding warrants from another agency.

7/16 at 6:09 p.m. Jerone N. Martin, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Hanover Street by Officer Benjamin Noyes on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

7/16 at 10:05 p.m. Justin S. Renna, 26, no address listed, was arrested on Veranda Street by Officer Darrel Gibson on a charge of aggravated assault.

7/16 at 10:50 p.m. Melissa G. Tucci, 45, of New Gloucester, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Michael Bennis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/17 at 3:59 a.m. Debrah M. Eastman, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Bishop Street by Officer Zachery Grass on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7/17 at 5:48 a.m. Kaysean D. Moss, 45, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.

7/17 at 5:48 a.m. Thomas M. Tanner, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/17 at 11:14 a.m. Jonathan Hines, 52, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jeremy Turner on charges of theft by deception and violating conditions of release.

7/17 at 1:59 p.m. Rikki Wellines, 37, of Westbrook, was arrested on Vannah Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7/18 at 10:15 a.m. Connor Smith-Gagnon, 19, no address listed, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Thien Duong on outstanding warrants from another agency.

7/18 at 11 :49 a.m. Jay E. Richards, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on charges of disorderly conduct and public drinking.

7/18 at 1:48 p.m. Christopher Cotnoir, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/:18 at 3:03 p.m. Alexander W. Burnham, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Matthew Morrison on a charge of reckless conduct.

7/19 at 1:18 a.m. Mohamed A. Ashkir, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jeffrey Druan on a charge of indecent conduct.

7/19 at 1:56 a.m. Rikardo I. Augustino, 24, of South Portland, was arrested on Free Street by Officer Jonathan Roberts on a charge of disorderly conduct.

7/19 at 9:50 a.m. James McNeil, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

7/19 at 9:50 a.m. Jeffrey Trenholm, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

7/19 at 10:47 a.m. Justin Clark, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on outstanding warrants from another agency.

7/19 at 11:51 p.m. Adam N. Ruffino, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Ryan Gagnon on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and charges of violating conditions of release and trafficking in prison contraband.

7/20 at 2:50 a.m. Leon K. Warren Jr., 39, of Westbrook, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Jeffrey Druan on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/20 at 9:55 a.m. Ronald E. Williams, 45, of Portland was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/20 at 9:56 a.m. James T. Osborne, 33, of South Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/20 at 1:16 p.m. Aidan J. Mallett, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer David Cote on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/20 at 6:11 p.m. William J. Wilcox, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Leland Street by Officer Robert Hawkins on charges of violating conditions of release and leaving the scene of an accident.

7/20 at 8:45 p.m. Benjamin Rand, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Robert Hawkins on a charge of violating a protection order.

7/20 at 10:35 p.m. Gregory Hines, 25, no address listed, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Henry Johnson on charges of public drinking and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

7/21 at 4:34 a.m. Michaela K. Smith, 21, of Bridgton, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Ayaovi Algonon on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/21 at 8:10 a.m. George C. Cyr, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer James Keddy on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/21 at 10:11 a.m. Karen C. Dedomenico, 41, of South Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

7/21 at 1:08 p.m. Camille Brassard, 73, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer David Argitis on a charge of indecent conduct.

7/21 at 6:58 p.m. Arnold Craney, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Michael Bennis on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/21 at 7:43 p.m. Jason Wildes, 35, of Bridgton, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Kevin Haley on a charge of operating beyond driver’s license restrictions.

7/21 at 9:02 p.m. Christopher E. Salisbury, 42, no address listed, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Timothy Farris on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/21 at 9:21 p.m. Aaron L. Tanguay, 25, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Erik Richard on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/21 at 10:38 p.m. Mariam R. Bisset, 21, no address listed, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Michael Archibald on charges of assault and violating conditions of release.

7/21 at 10:54 p.m. Sheryl J. Menard, 56, no address listed, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Henry Johnson on charges of assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

7/21 at 11:02 p.m. Abdirahman A. Abdullahi, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Monroe Court by Officer Robert Miller on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

7:22 at 2:02 a.m. Ljubisa Filipovic, 23, of South Portland, was arrested on Silver Street by Officer Jeffrey Druan on charges of domestic violence stalking and violating conditions of release.

7/22 at 2:33 a.m. Dominic Deas, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Gilman Street by Officer Robert Miller on charges of robbery and aggravated assault.

7/22 at 12:37 p.m. William S. Conley, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of disorderly conduct.

7/22 at 2:22 p.m. Michael A. Cannan, 44, of South Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Michael Galietta on charges of operating beyond driver’s license restrictions and operating under the influence.

7/22 at 4:02 p.m. Daniel Dumas, 47, of South Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Lt. Robert Doherty Jr. on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and charges of operating beyond driver’s license restrictions, failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth and violating conditions of release.

7/22 at 6:29 p.m. Stephen P. Konyaki, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of public drinking.

7/22 at 7:48 p.m. Billie Jo Cornish-White, 46, no address listed, was arrested in Congress Square by Officer Darrel Gibson on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/22 at 11:38 p.m. David E. Guy, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Wharf Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Correction

7/12 at 2:31 p.m. Richard A. Earles, 63, of Falmouth, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Stacey Brooker on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.