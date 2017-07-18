Portland Police Beat: July 19

Arrests

7/9 at 3:24 a.m. Hafiz A. Musa, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Zahra Abu on an outstanding warrant from another agency and charges of criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

7/9 at 3:24 a.m. Shol M. Pasot, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Zahra Abu on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/9 at 11:18 a.m. Jason T. Hill, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Michelle Cole on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/9 at 12:59 p.m. Albert J. Russell, 33, of Belfast, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/9 at 5:48 p.m. Nelson L. Veinot Jr., 56, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Benjamin Noyes on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/9 at 8:52 p.m. Santino A. Giusti III, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Rider on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

7/10 at 1:50 a.m. Arnold L. Craney, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on an outstanding warrant from another agency and a charge of public drinking.

7/10 at 4:41 a.m. Eva M. Montgomery, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer David Moore on a charge of disorderly conduct.

7/10 at 10:27 a.m. Saad E. S. Zackaria, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Riverton Drive by Officer Sara Clukey on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/10 at 1:44 p.m. Darren C. Cravero, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Christopher Kelley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/10 at 3:55 p.m. Nikki R. Cramm, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer David Lemieux on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/10 at 7:09 p.m. Alishah S. Sayed, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Emerson Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.

7/10 at 7:10 p.m. Raymond N. Boutin, 35, of Buxton, was arrested on Lancaster Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/10 at 8:16 p.m. Tyler D. Hutson, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/10 at 10:40 p.m. Jeremy A. Lester, 48, no address listed, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/11 at 4:30 a.m. George V. Williams, 47, of Augusta, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on outstanding warrants from another agency.

7/11 at 11 a.m. Jordan R. Madsen, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer David Argitis on a charge of disorderly conduct.

7/11 at 1:23 p.m. Devon A. Grant, 22, of Westbrook, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of disorderly conduct.

7/11 at 3:27 p.m. Amber Wood, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Bethany Murphy on a charge of assault.

7/11 at 5:32 p.m. William J. Cormier, 61, of Lewiston, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer David Cote on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/11 at 8:11 p.m. Geoffery J. Alterman, 27, of Windham, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

7/11 at 11:58 p.m. Gary G. Jones Jr., 31, of Portland, was arrested on Madeline Street by Officer Zachery Grass on an outstanding warrant from another agency and a charge of terrorizing.

7/12 at 1:26 p.m. Summer S. Pitts, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Christopher Hawley on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

7/12 at 2:31 p.m. James E. Earles, 63, of Falmouth, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Stacey Brooker on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

7/12 at 9:56 p.m. Peter R. Call Jr., 22, of Standish, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer Ryan Gagnon on charges of criminal mischief and domestic violence assault.

7/12 at 11:45 p.m. Georgie A. Weeks, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Pembroke Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/13 at 4:42 p.m. Robert J. Bergeron, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Bethany Murphy on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/14 at 4:04 a.m. Roland M. Janzegers, 63, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Terrance Fitzgerald on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/14 at 6:41 p.m. Paul T. Wallace, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Michael Bennis on a charge of public drinking.

7/14 at 10:14 p.m. Sean H. Carpenter, 36, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Joseph Jaynes on a charge of illegal attachment of license plates.

7/14 at 10:19 p.m. Roland J. Gagnon, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Graham Hults on a charge of public drinking.

7/14 at 11:56 p.m. Jared M. Austin, 29, of Standish, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of violating probation.

7/14 at 11:56 p.m. Maurice L. James, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/15 at 1:06 a.m. Christopher M. Poole, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Michael Archibald on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/15 at 1:24 a.m. Wesley E. Burner, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer David Moore on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/15 at 6:11 a.m. Ljubisa N. Filipovic, 23, of South Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jakob Demchak on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/15 at 4:07 p.m. Christopher R. Cotnoir, 40, of South Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by an unnamed officer on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/16 at 12:58 a.m. Eugene N. Roberts Jr., 53, of Portland, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Zachary Finley on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.

7/16 at 1:59 a.m. Michael R. Shea, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of aggravated criminal mischief.