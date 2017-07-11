Portland Police Beat: July 12

Arrests

6/30 at 12:14 p.m. Jonathan J. Gorman, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Monument Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on a charge of criminal mischief.

6/30 at 2:31 p.m. Harold R. Veinot, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

6/30 at 4:20 p.m. Summer S. Pitts, 18, of Harrison, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Thomas Kwok on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

7/1 at 2:10 a.m. Christopher M. Caldwell, 44, of Marietta, Georgia, was arrested on Franklin Street by Officer Kimberly Donnell on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7/1 at 2:37 a.m. Cameron S. Hanscom, 25, of Hollis, was arrested at an undisclosed location by Officer Christopher Gervais on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/1 at 3:14 a.m. Akwero A. Vincent, 21, of Westbrook, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

7/1 at 9:57 a.m. Lance W. Blumenthal, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Free Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and theft by deception.

7/1 at 4:16 p.m. Todd J. Peterson, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Joseph Jaynes on charge of operating beyond driver’s license restrictions.

7/1 at 4:44 p.m. Vance A. Ashley, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jacob Titcomb on a charge of public drinking.

7/1 at 5:01 p.m. John P. Wilcox, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of public drinking.

7/1 at 6:21 p.m. Francisco Z. Castro, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of public drinking.

7/1 at 7:21 p.m. Louis K. Ford, 24, of Baldwin, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of public drinking.

7/1 at 7:45 p.m. Robert J. Bergeron, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Michael Bennis on a charge of public drinking.

7/2 at 12:43 a.m. James S. Forbes, 25, of Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Robert Miller on a charge of disorderly conduct.

7/2 at 3:27 a.m. Jake J. Pilsbury, 25, of Augusta, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on outstanding warrants from another agency.

7/2 at 12:49 p.m. David W. Bakeman, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/2 at 4:28 p.m. Brandon B. Hernandez, 19, no address listed, was arrested on Sherman Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated reckless conduct.

7/2 at 6 p.m. William S. Conley, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Michael Bennis on a charge of public drinking.

7/2 at 10:51 p.m. Matthew G. Duggan, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Brian Truax on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/3 at 3:59 a.m. Moses J. Losuk, 21, of Lewiston, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a probation hold.

7/3 at 12:22 a.m. Derek O. Taber, 31, of Farmington, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Graham Hults on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/3 at 1:48 p.m. Jason T. Hill, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Erik Richard on a charge of public drinking.

7/3 at 2:24 p.m. Gavin M. Flagg, 21, no address listed, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

7/3 at 3 p.m. Susan R. Pare, 58, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7/3 at 3:12 p.m. Janine M. Leighton, 38, of South Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Christopher Kelley on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

7/3 at 3:36 p.m. Alicia N. Gonzalez, 33, no address listed, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Michael Bennis on a charge of public drinking.

7/3 at 11:41 p.m. Matthew C. Brown, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jamie Beals on charges of robbery, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and violating conditions of release.

7/4 at 1:34 a.m. Delia J. Seavey, 34, of Gorham, was arrested on Johnson Road in Gorham by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of robbery, assault, criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking.

7/4 at 1:55 a.m. Mandy L. Ferrar, 38, of Gorham, was arrested on Johnson Road in Gorham by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of robbery, assault, criminal mischief and theft by unauthorized taking.

7/4 at 3:29 a.m. Trevor Bull, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/4 at 8:34 a.m. John M. Lamoin, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Munjoy South by Officer James Keddy on charges of harassment, misuse of the 911 system and violating conditions of release.

7/4 at 8;53 a.m. Dana J. Perne, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer David Argitis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/4 at 3:37 p.m. Nikki R. Cramm, 50, no address listed, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Thien Duong on a charge of public drinking.

7/4 at 4:47 p.m. Aidan J. Mallett, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on a charge of disorderly conduct.

7/4 at 7:11 p.m. Kurtis Dyer, 55, no address listed, was arrested on Lincoln Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of public drinking, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

7/4 at 7:57 p.m. Kevin B. Moracha, 25, no address listed, was arrested on Dana Street by Officer Kimberly Donnell on charges of unlawful sexual contact, indecent conduct and assault.

7/4 at 10:31 p.m. Joy L. Mulvihill, 45, no address listed, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Ryan Gagnon on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

7/5 at 3:07 p.m. Camille J. Brassard, 73, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Pier by Officer James Keddy on charges of public drinking and criminal mischief.

7/5 at 3:43 p.m. Brian K. Elliott, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer David Lemieux on charges of assault, criminal mischief, violating a protection order and aggravated criminal trespass.

7/5 at 6:35 p.m. Joseph L. Malarsie, 28, of Brunswick, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Henry Johnson on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

7/5 at 10:38 p.m. Seth M. Matthews, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on a charge of obstructing a public way.

7/6 at 10:34 a.m. Luis A. Dubon, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Evan Bomba on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/6 at 11:41 a.m. Gary M. Brooks, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer William Stratis on charges of criminal trespass, theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

7/6 at 1:32 p.m. Charles N. Anderson, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Stacey Brooker on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/6 at 1:38 p.m. John D. Lambert, 53, of South Portland, was arrested on Bishop Street by Officer Roland Lachance on a charge of violating a protection order and a probation hold.

7/6 at 2:30 p.m. Paula W. Finlay, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Victoria Street by Officer Michelle Cole on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/6 at 3:44 p.m. John O. Aboda, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer David Lemieux on a charge of public drinking.

7/6 at 7:46 p.m. Zouhair A. Bouzrara, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jakob Demchak on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/6 at 9:40 p.m. Jonathan W. Hines, 52, of Portland, was arrested on Cleeve Street by Officer Matthew Morrison on a charge of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs

7/6 at 10:16 p.m. Harry M. Conley, 45, of Falmouth, was arrested in Falmouth by Officer Jakob Demchak on charges of theft of services and violating conditions of release.

7/7 at 1:43 a.m. Jermaine T. Hill, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Robert Miller on outstanding warrants from another agency.

7/7 at 7:22 a.m. Kellie J. Connolly, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Martin Ney on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/7 at 9:24 a.m. Kayla R. Thibodeau, 27, of Gorham, was arrested on Valley Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/7 at 1:34 p.m. Philip J. Coffin II, 44, of Westbrook, was arrested on Main Street in Westbrook by Officer Stacey Brooker on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/7 at 1:52 p.m. Roberta A. Crane, 60, of Portland, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer Thomas Reagan on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7/7 at 7:25 p.m. Casey J. Tucker, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jason Leadbetter on outstanding warrants from another agency and a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/7 at 8:05 p.m. Justin A. Neves, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Matthew Morrison on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, violating conditions of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and illegal possession of a firearm.

7/8 at 12:30 a.m. Kyle Braga, 28, of Standish, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

7/8 at 12:49 a.m. Norah N. Aldosari, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Mathew Dissell on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7/8 at 12:52 a.m. Zouhair A. Bouzrara, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Lt. Gary Hutcheson on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release.

7/8 at 12:14 p.m. Jonathan Foster, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Anthony Ampezzan on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/8 at 3:41 p.m. Danielle Rafferty, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Fore River Parkway by Officer Stacey Brooker on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7/8 at 5:52 p.m. Aaron M. Samson, 37, of Portland was arrested on Deering Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on outstanding warrants from another agency.

7/8 at 6:13 p.m. Christopher J. Merrill, 31, of Westbrook, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Christina Stickney on a charge of operating beyond driver’s license restrictions.

7/8 at 8:28 p.m. John O. Aboda, 36, of Portland, was arrested on the Maine State Pier by Officer Ryan Gagnon on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release.

7/8 at 10:29 p.m. Anthony T. Caraway, 30, of Gorham, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on charges of assault on a police officer, misuse of the 911 system and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

7/8 at 11:02 p.m. Michael J. Taylor, 39, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/9 at 1:09 a.m. Liban M. Muse, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Michael Archibald on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.