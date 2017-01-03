Portland Police Beat: Jan. 4

Arrests

12/24 at 1:11 a.m. Darrell Adams, 26, of Westbrook, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of disorderly conduct.

12/24 at 1:38 a.m. Matthew Stanton, 29, of Cumberland Center, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Zachary Finley on charges of operating beyond license restrictions, operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

12/24 at 11:30 a.m. Shaun M. Barry, 26, of Kennebunk, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

12/24 at 12:27 p.m. Maxwell R. Carollo, 19, of Scarborough, was arrested on Munjoy South by Officer David Moore on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/24 at 2 p.m. Usiel O. Perez-Galvez, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Wilkie Street by Officer Alissa Poisson on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/24 at 4:07 p.m. Jessica A. Byrn-Francisco, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Valley Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

12/24 at 8:50 p.m. Michael Sargent, 50, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of domestic violence assault.

12/24 at 8:51 p.m. Gary M. Brooks, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Auburn Street by Officer Joseph Jaynes on a charge of violating conditions of release.

12/24 at 10:18 p.m. James E. Bryant, 41, of Falmouth, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Christopher Kelley on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

12/25 at 12:50 a.m. Damian L. S. Argraves, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Vincent Rozzi on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/25 at 1:30 a.m. Travis J. Howard, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Danforth Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic criminal threatening and criminal restraint, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/25 at 4:57 p.m. Charles R. Berry, 64, of South Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Erik Richard on a charge of domestic violence assault.

12/26 at 9:28 a.m. Troy A. Sprague, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Morrill Street by Officer Sara Clukey on outstanding warrants from another agency.

12/26 at 11:44 a.m. Paul J. Parker, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Brackett Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on outstanding warrants from another agency.

12/26 at 2:09 p.m. Isaac W. Kastberg, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Matthew Rider on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/26 at 7:10 p.m. Jared Austin, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of criminal trespass and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/26 at 7:36 p.m. Bethany J. Brown, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/26 at 8:55 p.m. Scott L. Boody, 51, of Dayton, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of reckless conduct, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release and trafficking in prison contraband, and outstanding warrants from another agency.

12/27 at 12:30 a.m. Roland Janzegers, 62, no address listed, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Kyle Brake on charges of criminal trespass and public drinking.

12/27 at 10:08 a.m. Joshua A. Singletary, 25, of Gorham, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Michael Galietta on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/27 at 11:58 a.m. L’Tisha A. Handy, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Briarwood Lane by Officer Kimberly Donnell on a charge of violating conditions of release.

12/27 at 2:34 p.m. Steven Sayles, 29, no address listed, was arrested on Oak Street by Officer Mark Kezal on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/27 at 8 p.m. Kevin Roenisch, 36, no address listed, was arrested on Merrill Street by Officer Thomas Kwok on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/27 at 10:05 p.m. Donnovan G. Dixon, 47, of Westbrook, was arrested on North Street by Officer Christopher Sibley on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and violating conditions of release.

12/28 at 12:48 p.m. Simon Kong, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Thien Duong on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/28 at 7 p.m. Tyler A. Rolfe, 21, of Falmouth, was arrested on Eastern Avenue in Falmouth by Officer Kevin Murphy on charges of violating probation and violating conditions of release.

12/30 at 5:20 p.m. Rachel E. Gardner, 31, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/30 at 9:35 p.m. Horow Hagi, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Ryan Gagnon on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/30 at 9:49 p.m. Christian Grenier, 18, of Waterville, was arrested on Grant Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and trafficking in prison contraband, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/30 at 10:15 p.m. Hazel Neal, 25, of Windham, was arrested on Homestead Avenue by Officer Kyle Brake on charges of criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

12/30 at 11:31 p.m. Alisa Hurd, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Zahra Abu on a charge of domestic violence reckless conduct.

12/30 at 11:38 p.m. Adam H. Rice, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Christopher Sibley on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

12/31 at 12:56 a.m. Alicia M. Price, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Munjoy Street by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/31 at 1:14 a.m. Richard T. Hoyt, 26, of Buxton, was arrested on Douglass Street by Officer Zahra Abu on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/31 at 2:04 a.m. Benjamin Cote, 36, of North Hampton, New Hampshire, was arrested on Deering Avenue by Officer Matthew Dissell on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/31 at 2:27 p.m. Wonder Vaylor, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Vaughan Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/31 at 2:48 p.m. Dawn Wade, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Thomas Reagan on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

12/31 at 3:52 p.m. Anthony Beraldi, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Randolph Richardson on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and obstructing government administration.

12/31 at 3:52 p.m. John F. Joyce, 60, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Randolph Richardson on charges of disorderly conduct, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

12/31 at 5:52 p.m. Jessica L. Oliver, 26, of Phippsburg, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

12/31 at 9:28 p.m. Kyle J. Cathey, 32, no address listed, was arrested on Josslyn Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of disorderly conduct.

12/31 at 9:28 p.m. Isaac I. Witham, 28, of Lewiston, was arrested on Josslyn Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of disorderly conduct.