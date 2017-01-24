Portland Police Beat: Jan. 25

Arrests

1/15 at 9:30 p.m. Robert J. Clifford, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Interstate 95 by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of operating without a license.

1/15 at 12:52 p.m. Andrea E. Davidson, 28, of Westbrook, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Sara Clukey on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/15 at 5:45 p.m. Kyle A. Whitney, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Brent Abbott on a charge of operating without a license, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/15 at 10:15 p.m. Andrew R. Delcourt, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of operating without a license, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/15 at 11:28 p.m. Jordan A. Bubak, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Zachery Grass on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/16 at 2:54 p.m. Munaim H. Abdullah, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Thomas Kwok on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/16 at 9:10 p.m. Tonny Kabonye, 23, of Gorham, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Michael Bennis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/17 at 12:52 a.m. Bryan Palmer, 41, of Portland, was arrested on India Street by Officer Heather Brown on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/17 at 1 a.m. Ian Nono, 24, of South Portland, was arrested on Interstate 95 by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of violating probation.

1/17 at 1:23 a.m. Michael A. Griffin, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Zachery Grass on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/17 at 3:30 a.m. Colton Blake, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Winter Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of domestic violence assault.

1/17 at 5:03 a.m. Hassan A. Sheikh, 21, no address listed, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Zachery Grass on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/17 at 2 p.m. Gregory K. Waterman, 30, of Biddeford, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Matthew Rider on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/17 at 4 p.m. James R. Bellanceau, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Laurence Smith Jr. on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/17 at 6:35 p.m. Brian J. Rowe, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Christopher Kelley on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth, and outstanding warrants from another agency.

1/17 at 6:35 p.m. Tricia A. Rowe, 45, of Buxton, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Christopher Kelley on a charge of violating conditions of release.

1/17 at 8:11 p.m. Christopher Regoja, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Castine Avenue by Officer John Cunniff on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/17 at 10:26 p.m. Paul G. Cann, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Robert Miller on a charge of violating probation.

1/17 at 11:43 p.m. Erica Burwell, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Abbott Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/18 at 1:27 a.m. John P. Charpentier, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Adam Morin on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/18 at 2:24 a.m. Isahak M. Muse, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Holm Avenue by Officer Darrell Gibson on charge of aggravated forgery, operating with a suspended or revoked license and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

1/18 at 8:03 a.m. Joseph Blais, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Stacey Brooker on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/18 at 8:53 a.m. Diquilutilo D. Mambo, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Deering Avenue by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of operating without a license.

1/18 at 10:14 a.m. Tyler Giuliani, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Stacey Brooker on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/19 at 11:47 a.m. Dennis Roberto, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Daniel Knight on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/18 at 1:30 p.m. Geoffrey W. Paulus, 63, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Roland Lachance on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/19 at 3:27 p.m. Wheeler Cooley, 35, of Peaks Island, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/19 at 10:03 p.m. Stanley J. Holmes, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Robert Hawkins on charges of assault on a police officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violating conditions of release, and outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/20 at 12:10 a.m. Jean M. Nkaka, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Lt. Gary Hutcheson on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

1/20 at 2:45 p.m. Vaughn Clark, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/20 at 4:49 p.m. Tammy L. Richards, 53 of Portland, was arrested on Munjoy South by Officer Erik Richard on outstanding warrants from another agency.

1/20 at 5:46 p.m. Patrick E. Brown, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/21 t 1:34 p.m. Shana B. Clark-Santiago, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of public drinking.

1/22 at 12:09 a.m. William J. Cormier, 61, no address listed, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Kyle Abbott on a charge of criminal trespass.