Portland Police Beat: Jan. 18

Arrests

1/7 at 12:14 a.m. Jacob Horwitch, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/8 at 12:24 a.m. Ajoung M. Malual, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Rand Road by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of operating without a license and violating conditions of release.

1/8 at 12:46 p.m. Jesse C. Talty, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer David Moore on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal mischief and terrorizing.

1/8 at 6:10 p.m. Anthony D. Civitarese, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Sumac Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on a charge of domestic violence assault.

1/8 at 8:43 p.m. Simon Kong, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/9 at 1:50 p.m. Matthew Thorndike, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Bethany Moore on outstanding warrants from another agency.

1/9 at 10:30 p.m. Joseph Searles, 27, of Westbrook, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

1/10 at 4:31 p.m. Justin Clark, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Parris Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on charges of burglary (residential) and robbery.

1/10 at 5:37 p.m. Haben Taffere, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Eric McCusker on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/10 at 7:35 p.m. John S. Allan, 60, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/10 at 7:35 p.m. Mark Wheeler, 42, of Waltham, Massachusetts, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Adam Morin on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/11 at 12:27 a.m. Sahal O. Hourdeh, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Woodlawn Avenue by Officer Zachery Grass on outstanding warrants from another agency.

1/11 at 11:42 a.m. Gabriel Logugune, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

1/11 at 5:44 p.m. Jenny Morrison, 36, of Yarmouth, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Kevin Murphy on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/11 at 6:42 p.m. Rodney L. Parker, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Eric McCusker on a charge of disorderly conduct.

1/11 at 9:42 p.m. Jason W. Stevens, 40, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Ryan Gagnon on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

1/11 at 11:33 p.m. Judy A. Vickerson, 76, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Kevin Murphy on a charge of violating a protection order.

1/12 at 1:19 a.m. Harlie Bradeen, 22, no address listed, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Ryan Gagnon on a charge of disorderly conduct.

1/12 at 12:26 a.m. Kristine R. Kennedy, 26, of Alton, was arrested on Lawn Avenue by Officer Zahra Abu on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/12 at 7:50 a.m. Jamie Irish, 39, no address listed, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Martin Ney on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and theft by unauthorized taking.

1/12 at 11:06 a.m. Camille Brassard, 73, of Skowhegan, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Stacey Brooker on charges of public drinking and violating conditions of release, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/12 at 12:45 p.m. Noela K. Kayamba, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jamie Googins on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

1/12 at 1:08 p.m. Peter E. Stevens Jr., 33, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer David Argitis on a charge of indecent conduct and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/12 at 6:13 p.m. Peter W. Hoyt, 45, of Gorham, was arrested on County Way by Officer Eric McCusker on a charge of violating a protection order.

1/12 at 10:11 p.m. Robert J. Fraser, 33, of South Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on a charge of criminal threatening.

1/13 at 2:22 a.m. Kaysean Moss, 45, no address listed, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Zachary Finley on a charge of making a threatening display with a dangerous weapon.

1/13 at 2:52 a.m. Kristeina Mabruk, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Jeffrey Druan on a charge of theft of services.

1/13 at 3:53 a.m. Michael T. Kimball, 53, of South Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/13 at 2:32 p.m. Gregory A. Hahlbeck, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Spring Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/14 at 5:11 p.m. Devon Pease, 24, no address listed, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Vincent Rozzi on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/14 at 6:23 p.m. Aria A. Pomerleau, 20, of Westbrook, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/15 at midnight. Michael A. Clapp, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/15 at midnight. Stephanie A. Majeroni, 23, of Standish, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

1/15 at 1:07 a.m. Sheena M. Portas, 32, of Windham, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/15 at 7:42 a.m. Jesse Westerman, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.