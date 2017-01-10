Portland Police Beat: Jan. 11

Arrests

1/1 at 1:25 a.m. Samantha L. Greenaway, 21, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Kyle Brake on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/1 at 3:27 a.m. Alyssa Keating, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Munjoy South by Officer Zahra Abu on a charge of aggravated assault.

1/1 at 5:25 a.m. Benjamin C. Amaral, 29, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer Christopher Gervais on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/1 at 4:26 p.m. Luther Campbell, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Anthony Ampezzan on outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/1 at 7:28 p.m. Pamela J. Foster, 45, of Falmouth, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Adam Morin on charges of criminal trespass and failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth.

1/1 at 8:43 p.m. Brianna M. Brouillette, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Christopher Kelley on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/2 at 12:06 a.m. Nicholas S. Thoits, 27, of Windham, was arrested on Stevens Avenue by Officer Ian Geib on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/2 at 12:07 a.m. Dmitri S. King, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Adam Morin on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

1/2 at 2:59 a.m. Abdiaziz O. Dahir, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer Kyle Brake on a charge of violating conditions of release.

1/2 at 4:45 a.m. Games Nakami, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Darrell Gibson on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/2 at 3:20 p.m. Jonathan R. Narbonne, 28, of Portland, was arrested on High Street by Officer Brent Ross on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and criminal mischief.

1/2 at 3:52 p.m. Gregory S. Bullard, 58, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jason Nadeau on charges of operating without a license and operating under the influence.

1/2 at 4:56 p.m. Arthur Rawding, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of violating probation.

1/2 at 8:10 p.m. Sarah D. Lyons, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Birchwood Lane by Officer Adam Morin on a charge of domestic violence assault.

1/2 at 9:48 p.m. Harold Varnum, 50, no address listed, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/2 at 10:31 p.m. Wendelin M. Choiniere, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Market Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of violating conditions of release.

1/2 at 11:28 p.m. Nathaniel H. Newson, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on outstanding warrants from another agency.

1/3 at 1:36 a.m. Maeve Murphy, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer Kyle Brake on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/3 at 8:46 a.m. Devon M. Pease, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Ocean Avenue by Officer Kimberly Donnell on charges of terrorizing and violating conditions of release.

1/3 at 12:34 p.m. Todd Burke, 56, of Portland, was arrested on High Street by Officer Thien Duong on a charge of domestic violence assault.

1/3 at 4:06 p.m. Haben Taffere, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

1/3 at 5:14 p.m. David O. Logugune, 19, no address listed, was arrested in Kennedy Park by Officer Christopher Sibley on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/3 at 8:06 p.m. Kayla Bear, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/4 at 2:06 a.m. Angela M. Sawyer, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Bishop Street by Officer John Cunniff on a charge of violating conditions of release, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/4 at 8:25 a.m. Krista J. Rickett, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Jay Twomey on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

1/4 at 5:53 p.m. Adam L. Harriman, 38, was arrested on Inverness Street by Officer Jakob Demchak on charges of assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/4 at 7:46 p.m. Glad L. Kombo, 19, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of operating without a license.

1/4 at 9:46 p.m. Mohamud Abdullahi, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Riverton Drive by Officer Robert Hawkins on charges of assault, burglary (residential), carrying a concealed weapon, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

1/5 at 1:13 a.m. Vance A. Ashley, 49, no address listed, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Eric McCusker on a charge of disorderly conduct.

1/5 at 4:46 a.m. Emily J. Saunders, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Christopher Gervais on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/5 at 6:31 p.m. Kurtis G. Howard, 43, no address listed, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Eric McCusker on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

1/5 at 7:41 p.m. Edward A. Stewart, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer David Schertz on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

1/5 at 10:05 p.m. Russell Solak, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/5 at 11:30 p.m. Gerald M. Roesner, 29, no address listed, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Robert Hawkins on a charge of aggravated assault.

1/6 at 12:13 a.m. Jane Loyalala, 34, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Mathew Dissell on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/6 at 12:32 a.m. Ricardo I. Flores-Lopez, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Spring Street by Officer Mathew Dissell on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

1/6 at 9:45 a.m. Richard Lugo, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Oak Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on charges of assault, indecent conduct, violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

1/6 at 11:18 a.m. Adam R. Lindstrom, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Federal Street by Officer Martin Ney on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

1/6 at 3:50 p.m. Brian T. McDonald, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/6 at 6:43 p.m. Alyssa M. Trott, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Thomas Kwok on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/6 at 8:34 p.m. Ahmed H. Adow, 32, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on charges of assault and violating conditions of release.

1/6 at 11:52 p.m. Joshua C. Deschaine, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Brent Ross on outstanding warrants from another agency.

1/7 at 1:57 a.m. John Villy, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Grant Street by Officer Mathew Dissell on a charge of aggravated assault.

1/7 at 2:34 a.m. Joseph R. Sacco, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

1/7 at 3:13 p.m. Adrian S. Burrows, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Randolph Richardson on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/7 at 5:21 p.m. Tito Kassesse, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Adam Morin on a charge of violating conditions of release.

1/7 at 7:35 p.m. Brandon Hayes, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/7 at 11:15 p.m. William H. Perkins, 25, of Thomaston, was arrested on Rand Road by Officer Jacob Titcomb on outstanding warrants from another agency.