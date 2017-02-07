Portland Police Beat: Feb. 8

Arrests

1/29 at 2:40 p.m. Erica Smith, 37, no address listed, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Jason Nadeau on charges of forgery, criminal trespass, theft by receiving stolen property and theft of lost, mislaid or mistakenly delivered property.

1/29 at 7:34 p.m. Jessica A. Dudley, 24, of Lebanon, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/29 at 11:44 p.m. Aaron J. Rock, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/30 at 2:36 a.m. Harold Varnum, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Heather Brown on charges of criminal trespass, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

1/30 at 12:02 p.m. Tomihka L. Nicholas, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Bethany Murphy on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/30 at 2:49 p.m. Chad Nelson, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer David Moore on charge of theft by unauthorized taking, criminal threatening and violating conditions of release.

1/30 at 9:39 p.m. Shaun M. Webster, 23, of Hollis, was arrested on Crescent Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/30 at 10:49 p.m. Hudson T. Adams, 18, of Windham, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Kyle Brake on a charge of violating conditions of release, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/30 at 10:49 p.m. Bethany Reynolds, 21, of Windham, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Kyle Brake on a charge of violating conditions of release.

1/31 at 2:30 a.m. Jane Loyalala, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Heather Brown on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/31 at 11:21 a.m. Brian D. Sewall, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Presumpscot Street by Officer Kimberly Donnell on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more.

1/31 at 11:32 a.m. Stephen Page, 65, of Portland, was arrested on Franklin Street by Officer Martin Ney on outstanding warrants from another agency.

1/31 at 12:30 p.m. Tyshiem Brown, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

2/1 at 11:15 a.m. Scott Robinson, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

1/31 at 2:34 p.m. Milan McAlevey, 34, of Thomaston, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Martin Ney on charges of domestic violence reckless conduct, operating under the influence and domestic violence criminal threatening.

2/1 at 1:31 a.m. Matthew R. Gautreau, 42, of Westbrook, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Lt. Gary Hutcheson on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

2/1 at 2:03 a.m. Melinda S. Henderson, 23, of South Portland, was arrested on Valley Street by Officer Jeffrey Druan on charges of operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

2/1 at 3:25 a.m. Benjamin E. Foster, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jonathan Roberts on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/1 at 10:01 a.m. Zowie N. Davis, 41, of New Gloucester, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Stacey Brooker on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release and trafficking in prison contraband, and outstanding warrants from another agency.

2/1 at 4:37 p.m. Meagan M. Corbett, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Valley Street by Officer Matthew Rider on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/1 at 8:23 p.m. James G. Peter, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/1 at 8:23 p.m. Anita M. Phillips, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Eric Johnson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/1 at 9:15 p.m. Nathan E. Raymond, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer David Schertz on outstanding warrants from another agency.

2/2 at 12:21 a.m. Joshua Belyea, 29, of Dresden, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of operating without a license.

2/2 at 11 a.m. James T. Sanders, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer John Cunniff on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

2/2 at 3:09 p.m. Kurtis G. Howard, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/3 at 10:47 a.m. Khaled M. Alsammrai, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer James Keddy on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

2/3 at 1:31 p.m. Roland J. Gagnon, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

2/3 at 2:27 p.m. Gary Brooks, 53, no address listed, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Jay Twomey on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/3 at 7:08 p.m. Melissa Tucci, 44, no address listed, was arrested on Sherman Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

2/3 at 9:34 p.m. Devon M. Pease, 24, no address listed, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of criminal mischief.

2/3 at 11:58 p.m. Clara Malu Malu, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Kyle Brake on charges of assault and indecent conduct.

2/4 at 1:18 a.m. Abdifitah A. Abdulahi, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/4 at 1:15 p.m. Roland Janzegers, 62, no address listed, was arrested on India Street by Officer Kevin Haley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/4 at 2:49 p.m. Mark Parker, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on a charge of disorderly conduct.

2/4 at 7:36 p.m. Bosco Odong, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Rand Road by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/4 at 11:19 p.m. David Logugune, 19, of Portland, was arrested in Kennedy Park by Officer Brian Truax on a charge of violating conditions of release.