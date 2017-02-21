Portland Police Beat: Feb. 22

Arrests

2/12 at 7:35 a.m. Haider Wari, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Andre Knutson on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/12 at 8:31 a.m. Camille Brassard, 73, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Kyle Brake on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/12 at 9:31 a.m. Richard Savoy, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/13 at 10:52 a.m. Roland J. Gagnon, 53, no address listed, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Kimberly Donnell on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

2/14 at 9:06 a.m. Dan Doody, 35, of Durham, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer David Argitis on a charge of indecent conduct.

2/14 at 6:02 p.m. Harold J. Cleary, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/14 at 6:18 p.m. Delilah M. Alley, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Matthew Rider on a charge of violating conditions of release.

2/14 at 7:21 p.m. Kher A. Salleh, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Pinewood Road by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

2/15 at 12:04 p.m. Dorothy L. Gooldrup, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Michelle Cole on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2/15 at 12:32 p.m. David W. Thomas, 58, of Portland, was arrested on India Street by Officer James Keddy on charges of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and violating conditions of release.

2/15 at 2:10 p.m. Vanessa Vermette, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on outstanding warrants from another agency.

2/15 at 3:50 p.m. Haben Taffere, 36, no address listed, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

2/15 at 5:36 p.m. Joshua D. Rezendes, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Sibley on a charge of aggravated assault.

2/15 at 5:37 p.m. Deng Malual, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Sibley on a charge of aggravated assault.

2/15 at 5:42 p.m. Lisa M. Powers, 51, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Matthew Rider on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/16 at 12:16 a.m. James T. Sanders, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Dow Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and violating conditions of release.

2/16 at 2:10 p.m. Richard S. Rogers Jr., 47, no address listed, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/16 at 5:11 p.m. Kher A. Salleh, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Stacey Brooker on charges of violating a protection from abuse order and violating conditions of release.

2/16 at 5:24 p.m. Loeun L. Bon, 30, no address listed, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/17 at 9:11 a.m. Jeremy A. Kochis, 33, of Westbrook, was arrested on Randall Street by Officer Joseph Bliss on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

2/17 at 7:19 p.m. Stefan A. Hamilton, 28, of South Portland, was arrested on Free Street by Officer Erik Richard on a charge of violating conditions of release.

2/17 at 11:54 p.m. Jeffrey C. York, 26, of Hollis Center, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Robert Hawkins on charges of criminal mischief, domestic assault, theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

2/18 at 1:11 a.m. John Aboda, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Brent Ross on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

2/18 at 2:08 a.m. Scott B. Darling, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/18 at 2:43 a.m. Michael S. Gallagher, 20, of York, was arrested on Ninth Street by Officer Jakob Demchak on a charge of obstructing government administration.

2/18 at 1:21 p.m. Michael C. Parker, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Kathryn Phelan on charges of assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing a public way and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

2/19 at 4:45 a.m. Katherine S. Weir, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Fessenden Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of domestic violence assault.