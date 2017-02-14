Portland Police Beat: Feb. 15

Arrests

2/4 at 5:12 a.m. Kurtis W. Dyer, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of obstructing public ways.

2/4 at 11:22 p.m. Christopher B. Edwards, 37, of South Portland, was arrested on Woodford Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/5 at 6:29 p.m. John J. Rossetti, 49, no address listed, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/5 at 10:28 p.m. Christopher J. Hoy, 27, of South Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Thomas on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

2/5 at 11:02 p.m. Joseph E. Gonalez, 20, of South Portland, was arrested at Wellesley Estates by Officer Christopher Kelley on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, violating conditions of release, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

2/5 at 11:02 p.m. Eric Tan, 30, of South Portland, was arrested at Wellesley Estates by Officer Christopher Kelley on a charge of violating conditions of release.

2/6 at 1:16 a.m. William B. Flanigan, 33, no address listed, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Darrell Gibson on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

2/6 at 2:30 a.m. Chlarisse Judd, 20, of South Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Ian Geib on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/6 at 4:11 a.m. Michael W. Marble, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Spring Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of violating conditions of release.

2/6 at 1:50 p.m. Tyler R. Linscott, 24, no address listed, was arrested on State Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/6 at 7:10 p.m. Lucretia A. Connolly, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Brian Truax on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/7 at 4:42 p.m. Alex Arsovski, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Eric McCusker on charges of assault.

2/7 at 5:05 p.m. Anthony Beraldi, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer David Cote on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

2/8 at 11:19 a.m. Emily Saunders, 25, no address listed, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Jay Twomey on an an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/8 at 12:21 p.m. Kathleen A. Johnson, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Cherry Street by Officer David Argitis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/8 at 7:11 p.m. Stanley Dennison, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Frederic Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on outstanding warrants from another agency.

2/8 at 10:02 p.m. Tammy L. Al-Sadoun, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and leaving the scene of an accident.

2/10 at 12:30 p.m. David J. Toole, 65, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer James Keddy on a charge of operating without a license.

2/10 at 1:30 p.m. Ryan W. O’Leary, 37, no address listed, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Jessica Googins on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/10 at 4:35 p.m. Arnold Craney, 48, no address listed, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Eric McCusker on outstanding warrants from another agency.

2/10 at 8:10 p.m. Harold Varnum, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Eric McCusker on a charge of criminal trespass.

2/10 at 11:04 p.m. Robert B. Mitchell, 43, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/11 at 12:24 a.m. Jesse Westerman, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Benjamin Savage on charges of criminal trespass, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

2/11 at 2:08 a.m. Justin D. R. Michaud, 26, of Sanford, was arrested on Oak Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of operating without a license.

2/11 at 2:42 a.m. Abdirahman M. Hunle, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Kyle Brake on charges of assault and unlawful sexual contact.

2/11 at 7:36 p.m. Antoine S. Richardson, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/12 at 1:21 a.m. David Logugune, 19, of Portland, was arrested in Kennedy Park by Officer Zachary Finley on charges of aggravated criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

2/12 at 1:46 a.m. Kurtis W. Dyer, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.