Portland Police Beat: Feb. 1

Arrests

1/22 at 3:42 a.m. Walter D. Phillips, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Maggie Lane by Officer Kyle Brake on charges of operating under the influence, failure to stop for an officer and failure to sign a summons.

1/22 at 4:47 a.m. Margaret A. Peters, 56, of Portland, was arrested on East Oxford Street by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/22 at 8:20 a.m. Simon Kong, 34, no address listed, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/22 at 12:22 p.m. John Donovan, 47, no address listed, was arrested on Boyd Street by Officer Kevin Haley on outstanding warrants from another agency.

1/22 at 1 p.m. Amy M. Cobb, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer David Moore on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/22 at 5:39 p.m. Ahmed H. Adow, 32, no address listed, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Terrance Fitzgerald on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

1/22 at 8:55 p.m. Dakota N. Davis, 19, of Scarborough, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Adam Morin on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/22 at 9:03 p.m. Robert Walters, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Erik Richard on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/22 at 9:36 p.m. Chad Nelson, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Brent Abbott on a charge of disorderly conduct.

1/22 at 11:10 p.m. Thomas Huff, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Adam Morin on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/23 at 3:36 a.m. Stephen Yerxa, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Heather Brown on a charge of disorderly conduct.

1/23 at 3:51 p.m. Scott R. Valliere, 33, of Naples, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on charges of burglary (residential) and theft by unauthorized taking.

1/23 at 4:41 p.m. Daniel Feyler, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Brian Truax on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/23 at 6:32 p.m. Wilbert H. Brown, 52, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Zachery Grass on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/23 at 6:54 p.m. Daniel C. Fournier, 20, of Windham, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Brian Truax on outstanding warrants from another agency.

1/24 at 1:34 a.m. Rita K. Fahey, 25, of South Portland, was arrested on Massachusetts Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

1/24 at 2:46 p.m. William S. Wickham, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Inverness Street by Officer Sara Clukey on a charge of domestic violence assault.

1/24 at 8:17 p.m. Jacob N. Fosso Tande, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime.

1/25 at 1:28 a.m. Seth Matthews, 28, no address listed, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Jonathan Roberts on a charge of disorderly conduct.

1/25 at 11:35 a.m. Jeremy B. Greenan, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Matthew Eide on a charge of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

1/25 at 5:52 p.m. Jess MacKinnon, 53, no address listed, was arrested in 1 City Center by Officer Matthew Rider on a charge of criminal trespass.

1/26 at 5:49 a.m. Dylan S. Hodgkin, 22, of Scarborough, was arrested in Monument Square by Officer Jeffrey Druan on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

1/26 at 3:30 p.m. John Aboda, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Thomas Kwok on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

1/26 at 4:05 p.m. Harold F. Varnum, 50, no address listed, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/26 at 8:12 p.m. Keith D. Ferrante, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Anthony Stewart on charges of criminal threatening.

1/27 at 12:44 a.m. Alex Kaza, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jeffrey Druan on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/27 at 2:38 a.m. Shannon L. McCartney, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/27 at 8:32 p.m. Eric R. Morin, 30, of Brunswick, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Erik Richard on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/28 at 12:41 a.m. Aidan J. Mallett, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Jeremy Turner on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

1/28 at 2:46 a.m. Mychal Gorman, 32, of Gray, was arrested on Franklin Street by Officer Jeffrey Druan on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/28 at 9:59 a.m. Tyler Giuliani, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on a charge of violating conditions of release.

1/28 at 1:30 p.m. Darrell Savasuk, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Oakley Lane by Officer Kimberly Donnell on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime.

1/28 at 5:18 p.m. Kelly Hoffman, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Christopher Kelley on a charge of domestic violence assault.

1/28 at 10:59 p.m. Nelsoun P. Banga, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Zahra Abu on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, operating an unregistered vehicle and violating conditions of release.

1/29 at 12:59 a.m. Karen K. Edmunds, 23, of Lewiston, was arrested on Eastern Promenade by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/29 at 12:59 a.m. Jeremy J. Leavitt, 25, of Dover, New Hampshire, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of disorderly conduct.

1/29 at 1:09 a.m. Rosa Iglesia, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Mayo Street by Officer Heather Brown on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

1/29 at 3:47 a.m. Cedric Irakoze, 24, of South Portland, was arrested on Veranda Street by Officer Jamie Beals on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

1/29 at 5:42 a.m. Mark A. Greye, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Wolcott Street by Officer Christopher Gervais on charges of domestic violence assault, obstructing the report of a crime and criminal restraint.