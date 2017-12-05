Portland Police Beat: Dec. 6

Arrests

11/27 at 9:08 p.m. Ernst S. Anduze, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

11/28 at 6:12 p.m. Garrett O. Getchell, 29, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on outstanding warrants from another agency.

11/28 at 6:56 p.m. William M. Sparks, 35, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Timothy Farris on charges of displaying a false inspection sticker and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

11/29 at 12:38 a.m. Tia R. Chanthapho, 23, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Zachery Grass on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/29 at 1:50 a.m. Kevin T. McLaughlin, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Deering Street by Officer Ian Geib on a charge of violating probation.

11/29 at 4:49 a.m. John O. Aboda, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Jeffrey Druan on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

11/29 at 12:11 p.m. Simon M. Lobojo, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

11/29 at 3:31 p.m. Kabir H. Geiger, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

11/29 at 6:19 p.m. David O. Logugune, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Smith Street by Officer Matthew Morrison on charges of violating probation and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/29 at 6:44 p.m. Jahmi J. Seeley, 18, of Scarborough, was arrested on Smith Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

11/29 at 6:45 p.m. Micah J. Ross, 30, of Gorham, was arrested on State Street by Officer David Schertz on a charge of violating probation.

11/30 at 8:15 p.m. Richard J. Martel, 32, of Bangor, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Matthew Morrison on charges of failure to stop for an officer, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and trafficking in prison contraband.

12/1 at 8:42 a.m. Valentino G. Graham, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Stevens Avenue by Officer Stacey Brooker on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/1 at 8:46 a.m. Alexis M. Dennis, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer David Cote on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/1 at 1:19 p.m. Richard S. Rogers Jr., 48, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Thomas Reagan on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/1 at 1:50 p.m. Desirea K. Carver, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Stevens Avenue by Officer Joseph Bliss on outstanding warrants from another agency.

12/2 at 1:24 a.m. Steven P. Konyaki, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Federal Street by Officer David Moore on a charge of public drinking.

12/2 at 2:14 a.m. April M. Waite, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of domestic violence assault.

12/2 at 2:58 a.m. Nicholas O. Dimott, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Munjoy South by Officer David Moore on charges of criminal mischief, criminal restraint, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, obstructing the report of a crime and violating conditions of release.

12/2 at 4:49 a.m. Ryan J. Kennedy, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Deering Street by Officer Matthew Dissell on a charge of domestic violence assault.

12/2 at 1:21 p.m. Thomas M. Scott, 23, of Scarborough, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

12/2 at 8:28 p.m. Christopher J. Dennis, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/2 at 11:28 p.m. Jessie D. Johnston, 38, no address listed, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of domestic violence assault.

12/3 at 12:39 a.m. Jeffrey A. Vane, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Andrew Castonguay on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and violating conditions of release.

12/3 at 6:36 a.m. Paul S. DiBiase, 37, of Peaks Island, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Christopher Gervais on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/3 at 4:57 p.m. Richard E. Hurd, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Boyd Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

12/3 at 6:41 p.m. Shantell S. Coggins, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Pearl Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on charges of domestic violence assault, violating a protection from abuse order and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

12/3 at 8:27 p.m. James T. Fournier, 25, of Standish, was arrested on Route 25 in Standish by Officer Anthony Stewart on charges of criminal mischief, domestic violence assault and violating probation.