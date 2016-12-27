Portland Police Beat: Dec. 28

Arrests

12/18 at 3:35 a.m. Debra Eastman, 32, of Biddeford, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer Zahra Abu on charges of criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

12/18 at 8:52 p.m. William Brennan, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Brian Truax on a charge of aggravated assault.

12/18 at 10:18 p.m. Joshua D. Nelson, 41, of Windham, was arrested on Valley Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on charges of robbery and theft by unauthorized taking.

12/18 at 11:17 p.m. Adam Ruffino, 27, no address listed, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of violating conditions of release.

12/19 at midnight. Jeffrey L. Duman, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Detective Andjelko Napijalo on charges of forgery and theft by unauthorized taking.

12/19 at 1:21 a.m. David Logugune, 19, no address listed, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/19 at 1:49 a.m. Junior Manzambi, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Kyle Brake on a charge of operating without a license.

12/19 at 12:47 p.m. Noela Kayamba, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Anderson Street by Officer Brent Ross on charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct and criminal threatening.

12/19 at 2:17 p.m. Kaylin C. Wilcox, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Thomas Kwok on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

12/19 at 8:39 p.m. Tyechia C. Bauld, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Brian Truax on a charge of domestic violence assault.

12/19 at 8:49 p.m. Wesley E. Burner, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Brian Truax on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/19 at 9:31 p.m. Timothy J. Coye, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Hersey Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on a charge of aggravated assault.

12/19 at 11:05 p.m. Amin Y. Mohamed, 23, of Portland, was arrested on East Oxford Street by Officer Erik Richard on a charge of assault.

12/19 at 11:23 p.m. Elizabeth Tedford, 69, no address listed, was arrested on State Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/20 at 12:50 a.m. Erica Smith, 37, no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/20 at 12:50 a.m. Jessie Westerman, 35, no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/20 at 11:44 a.m. Peter W. Hoyt, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Laurence Smith Jr. on a charge of disorderly conduct.

12/20 at 4:37 p.m. Jane Loyalala, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Eric McCusker on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/20 at 6:21 p.m. John D. Yates, 59, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Randolph Richardson on a charge of assault.

12/21 at 3:52 p.m. Clara Malu Malu, 33, no address listed, was arrested in Monument Square by Officer Thomas Kwok on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/21 at 10:54 p.m. Gary M. Brooks, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Christopher Shinay on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/21 at 11:58 p.m. Dennis E. Parker, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jeffrey Druan on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/22 at 7:25 a.m. Stephen A. Gemme, 46, no address listed, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer David Argitis on outstanding warrants from another agency.

12/22 at noon. Said A. Ali, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jessica Googins on a charge of violating conditions of release.

12/22 at 2:17 p.m. Dylan J. Wilcox, 24, of Windham, was arrested on Lancaster Street by Officer Martin Ney on a charge of violating conditions of release.

12/22 at 8:01 p.m. Horow O. Hagi, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Christopher Sibley on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/22 at 11 p.m. John Aboda, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Christopher Sibley on a charge of criminal trespass.

12/23 at 2:25 a.m. Donald Griffin, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jeffrey Ruth on charges of aggravated criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

12/23 at 5:11 a.m. Jason P. Sylvester, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Olympia Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on outstanding warrants from another agency.

12/23 at 12:17 p.m. Jason Hill, 41, no address listed, was arrested on Hampshire Street by Officer Kevin Haley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

12/23 at 5:44 p.m. Joseph J. Parlin, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Eric McCusker on a charge of disorderly conduct.

12/23 at 8:21 p.m. Gregory Hines, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Thien Duong on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

12/23 at 10:23 p.m. Steven P. Konyaki, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of violating conditions of release.

12/24 at 12:29 a.m. Tra Pham, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of disorderly conduct.

12/24 at 1:29 a.m. Seth B. Jacobs, 29, of Monmouth, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Paul King on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.