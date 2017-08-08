Portland Police Beat: Aug. 9

Arrests

7/30 at 12:24 a.m. Jeremiah F. Haley, 38, of Bangor, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of disorderly conduct.

7/30 at 1:24 a.m. Roland J. Gagnon, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of public drinking and violating conditions of release.

7/30 at 10:23 a.m. David O. Logugune, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Monroe Court by Officer Andrew Knutson on charges of assault, terrorizing and violating probation.

7/30 at 11:07 a.m. Phillip L. Smith, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Blake Cunningham on outstanding warrants from another agency.

7/30 at 12:35 p.m. Ronald J. Baker, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer David Moore on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/30 at 2:35 p.m. John J. McLean, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Matthew Rider on outstanding warrants from another agency.

7/30 at 3:24 p.m. Israel I. Oriol, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of criminal mischief.

7/30 at 3:24 p.m. Saima Sayed, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Morgan MacLean on charges of domestic violence reckless conduct and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/30 at 4:50 p.m. Yevgenay N. Gorodetskiy, 36, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was arrested on Custom House Wharf by Officer Michael Bennis on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/30 at 7:58 p.m. Linwood L. Cordwell, 36, of Saco, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/30 at 11:43 p.m. Saad F. Habeeb, 40, of Westbrook, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on charges of violating conditions of release and violating a protection order.

7/31 at 12:52 a.m. Justin L. George, 29, of Winslow, was arrested on Merrill Street by Officer Kathryn Phelan on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/31 at 1:17 a.m. John P. Wilcox, 46, no address listed, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Brent Ross on a charge of public drinking.

7/31 at 3:04 p.m. Jaime L. Morales, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Kevin Haley on an outstanding warrant from another agency and a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/31 at 5:11 p.m. Wasila Abukar, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Smith Street by Officer Brian Truax on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

7/31 at 7:18 p.m. Travis R. Hayes, 29, of Casco, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Michael Bennis on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7/31 at 8:49 p.m. Maryanne C. Banks, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Benjamin Noyes on a charge of assault.

8/1 at 11:51 a.m. John M. Donovan, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer William Stratis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/1 at 1:35 p.m. Andrea E. Davidson, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Sara Clukey on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/1 at 2:15 p.m. Juliana W. Sawyer, 25, of Bath, was arrested on Franklin Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8/1 at 2:49 p.m. Michelle Castrello, 43, no address listed, was arrested on Valley Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/1 at 3:19 p.m. Christopher Gilley, 33, of Richmond, was arrested on Franklin Street by Officer Matthew Rider on charges of violating conditions of release.

8/1 at 3:29 p.m. Keesie L. Theriault, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Lt. Gary Hutcheson on a charge of public drinking.

8/1 at 6:10 p.m. Dan B. Doody, 35, of Durham, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Matthew Pavlis on outstanding warrants from another agency.

8/1 at 7:01 p.m. Ryan P. Adams, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Ray Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/2 at 1:50 a.m. Papy Musongela, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Weymouth Street by Officer Ryan Gagnon on an outstanding warrant from another agency and a charge of domestic violence assault.

8/2 at 9:23 a.m. Jeremy Lester, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer David Cote on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/2 at 3:20 p.m. Gregory Hines, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Rider on charges of criminal trespass and public drinking.

8/2 at 10:59 p.m. Scott L. Henderson, 55, of Raymond, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer David Schertz on charges of aggravated criminal mischief, assault and obstructing the report of a crime.

8/3 at 12:46 a.m. Christopher J. Morgan, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jakob Demchak on outstanding warrants from another agency.

8/3 at 7:53 a.m. Modou Fall, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

8/3 at 9:52 a.m. Timothy F. Driscoll, 34, of Portland, was arrested in Monument Square by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking.

8/3 at 4:11 p.m. Thomas C. Coolbrith, 37, of Portland,w as arrested on Free Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on a charge of burglary of a motor vehicle.

8/3 at 8:48 p.m. William D. Grant, 20, of Rye, New Hampshire, was arrested on Sewall Street by Officer Mark Keller on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/4 at 12:31 p.m. William Porensky, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Providence Street by Officer Jakob Demchak on charges of criminal threatening and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/4 at 10:27 a.m. Skyler Morgenstern, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jason Nadeau on outstanding warrants from another agency and charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

8/4 at 6:48 p.m. Christian M. Sorenson, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Graham Hults on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/4 at 7:22 p.m. Kurtis W. Dyer, 55, no address listed, was arrested on State Street by Officer Eric McCusker on a charge of disorderly conduct.

8/4 at 9:08 p.m. Dominic A. Millette, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/4 at 10:51 p.m. Sherly J. Menard, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Parris Street by Officer Graham Hults on charges of assault, criminal trespass, violating conditions of release and failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth.

8/5 at 3:20 a.m. Caleb C. Cairns, 18, of Scarborough, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Jeffrey Druan on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/5 at 10:10 a.m. Noah G. Sibole-Little, 21, of Peaks Island, was arrested on Woodford Street by Officer Michael Archibald on a charge of violating probation.

8/5 at 11:49 a.m. Edward A. Stewart, 27, no address listed, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/5 at 2:42 p.m. Patrick E. Campbell, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on a charge of public drinking.

8/5 at 11:11 p.m. John O. Aboda, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Brian Truax on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/5 at 11:50 p.m. Nicholas J. Nataluk, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Elmwood Street by Officer Kevin Murphy on a charge of domestic violence assault.