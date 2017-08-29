Portland Police Beat: Aug. 30

Arrests

8/20 at 8:41 a.m. Nuradin A. Abdulkdar, 44, of Windham, was arrested on High Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on a charge of disorderly conduct.

8/20 at 10:12 a.m. Eric R. Nguyen, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer William Stratis on a charge of assault.

8/20 at 4:02 p.m. Eric R. Nguyen, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Western Promenade by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8/20 at 7:48 p.m. Tiffany L. Grapes, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

8/20 at 8:35 p.m. Mark J. Laufersweiler, 34, of Portland, was arrested on East Kidder Street by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8/20 at 10:49 p.m. William J. Kimball, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Chadwick Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on charges of violating conditions of release and domestic violence assault.

8/21 at 2:48 a.m. Chantelle I. Vince, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Sheridan Street by Officer Kimberly Donnell on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8/21 at 1:58 p.m. Joseph A. Cleaves Jr., 29, of Naples, was arrested on Dibiase Street by Officer Sara Clukey on a charge of violating a protection order.

8/21 at 7:51 p.m. Robert J. Shepard, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer David Lemieux on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/21 at 11:25 p.m. Colin O. Murphy, 32, no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of public drinking.

8/22 at 1:26 a.m. Matthew R. Taylor, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Bishop Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

8/22 at 2:23 a.m. Roland Gagnon, 53, no address listed, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Jonathan Roberts on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/22 at 2:32 a.m. Samantha Robert, 25, no address listed, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of assault.

8/22 at 10:17 a.m. James Brown, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Anderson Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

8/22 at 11:28 a.m. William E. Rice, 54, no address listed, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Thien Duong on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/22 at 11:23 p.m. Arnold G. Sills, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer David Schertz on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/23 at 2:09 a.m. Frankie D. Creamer, 46, of Portland, was arrested on York Street by Officer Jeffrey Druan on a charge of burglary (commercial).

8/23 at 7:27 p.m. Jason T. Hill, 42 of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Christopher Kelley on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/23 at 8:12 p.m. Abdirahman M. Mohamed, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Matthew Morrison on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/24 at 10:52 a.m. Melissa Glidden, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

8/24 at 11:04 a.m. Vance A. Ashley, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer Graham Hults on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/24 at 3:12 p.m. Saad Zackaria, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Jay Twomey on a charge of violating probation.

8/24 at 4:19 p.m. Rayshawn N. Marbley, 24, of Westbrook, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Bethany Murphy on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

8/24 at 4:45 p.m. Billie Jo White, 46, no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Henry Johnson on charges of violating conditions of release and violating a protection order.

8/24 at 11:16 a.m. Joshua D. Carver, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer David Argitis on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8/25 at 4:28 a.m. Devon A. Grant, 22, of Westbrook, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Jeffrey Druan on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/25 at 7:56 a.m. Lisa D. Viscone, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer James Keddy on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/25 at 11:59 a.m. Jason Trickett, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on outstanding warrants from another agency.

8/25 at 1:22 p.m. Robert Carson, 22, of South Portland, was arrested on Federal Street by Officer Kevin Haley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/25 at 6:13 p.m. James P. Wilcox, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Brian Truax on charges of public drinking and violating conditions of release.

8/25 at 6:55 p.m. Amanual K. Halefom, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Sheridan Street by Officer Matthew Morrison on charges of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

8/25 at 7:58 p.m. Lam T. Puk, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

8/25 at 8:05 p.m. John D. Lambert, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Boyd Street by Officer Christopher Sibley on a charge of violating a protection order.

8/25 at 8:31 p.m. Martin D. Lerman, 46, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer David Moore on outstanding warrants from another agency.

8/25 at 11:16 p.m. Belinda Libby, 49, no address listed, was arrested on State Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/26 at 1:36 a.m. Elliot W. Bidwell, 25, of Gorham, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Jakob Demchak on a charge of indecent conduct.

8/26 at 12:45 a.m. Christopher Edwards, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Colonial Road by Officer Zahra Abu on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8/26 at 1:45 a.m. Corey J. Crouse, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Whitney Avenue by Officer Zahra Abu on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8/26 at 10:50 a.m. Arthur Corbett, 54, of Westbrook, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of public drinking.

8/26 at 1:34 p.m. Scott T. O’Leary, 36, no address listed, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Kevin Haley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/26 at 3:11 p.m. Charles Houghton, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/26 at 3:11 p.m. Misty D. Merrill, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Michael Archibald on an outstanding warrant from another agency and a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/26 at 6:10 p.m. Matthew Villacci, 38, of Portland, was arrested on East Lancaster Street by Officer Brian Truax on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/26 at 11:32 p.m. Ajuong Malual, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Cleeve Street by Officer Brian Truax on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/26 at 11:13 p.m. David Lovallo, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer David Moore on a charge of public drinking.

8/27 at 2:17 a.m. Eduardo C. Gautier Lipsett, 27, of Saco, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of operating under the influence.