Portland Police Beat: Aug. 23

Arrests

8/13 at 8:11 a.m. Bashir M. Hassan, 31, of South Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Kevin Haley on a charge of disorderly conduct.

8/13 at 12:34 p.m. Jenny M. Morrison, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Thomas Reagan on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

8/13 at 3:41 p.m. Aaron J. Rock, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Blake Cunningham on a charge of public drinking.

8/13 at 5:50 p.m. Joshua A. Lamb, 28, of Windham, was arrested on Hanover Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/14 at 1:13 a.m. Joseph M. Rugenera, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Ian Geib on a charge of operating without a license.

8/14 at 1:35 a.m. Abdikareem A. Hassan, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Jamie Beals on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/14 at 5:32 p.m. Jesus M. Suarez, 63, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Kevin Haley on a charge of disorderly conduct.

8/14 at 9:59 p.m. Timothy R. Whitten, 36, no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Brent Ross on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/14 at 11:13 p.m. Kerry L. Hewitt, 47, of South Portland, was arrested on Moulton Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

8/15 at 7:39 a.m. Camille J. Brassard, 74, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer David Argitis on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/15 at 12:10 p.m. Ashlea A. Trefry, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Jay Twomey on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/15 at 8:39 p.m. Andriana L. Colucci, 31, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Eric McCusker on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/15 at 9:27 p.m. Jonathan W. Hines, 53, no address listed, was arrested on East Oxford Street by Officer Eric Johnson on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

8/16 at 1:45 a.m. August F. Weeks, 19, of Westbrook, was arrested on Madison Street by Officer Christopher Mitchell on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/16 at 5:50 a.m. Timothy W. Leavitt, 72, of Portland, was arrested on Mitton Street by Officer David Lemieux on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8/16 at 11:06 a.m. Benjamin D. Callnan, 40, of Houlton, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/16 at 1:14 p.m. Vladimier V. Djosan, 28, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer David Cote on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/16 at 2:16 p.m. Kyle W. Chase, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

8/17 at 12:39 a.m. Eric A. Salomon, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was arrested on Spring Street by Officer Eric Johnson on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

8/17 at 12:40 a.m. Michael W. Pomerlow, 38, of Corinth, was arrested on Spring Street by Officer Eric Johnson on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

8/17 at 3:20 a.m. Spencer F. Smith, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Robert Miller on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

8/17 at 8:40 a.m. James E. Suarez, of Limington, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer David Cote on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/17 at 11:14 a.m. Nick J. Ivey, 42, of Houlton, was arrested on Westminster Avenue by Officer Roland Lachance on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, operating without a license and violating conditions of release.

8/17 at 11:33 a.m. Jessica L. Woods, 35, of Chebeague Island, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jay Twomey on outstanding warrants from another agency.

8/17 at 2:28 p.m. Stanley G. Dennison, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Rider on a charge of public drinking.

8/17 at 5:36 p.m. Shamus M. O’Connor, 37, no address listed, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Rider on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8/17 at 5:37 p.m. Erica L. Flewelling, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/17 at 7:07 p.m. Loeun Bon, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/17 at 11:07 p.m. Chad E. Cunningham, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Christopher Sibley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/18 at 1:08 a.m. Laurie A. Dame, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Benjamin Savage on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/18 at 1:21 a.m. Daniel M. Roberts, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Zachary Finley on outstanding warrants from another agency.

8/18 at 10:11 a.m. Arnold G. Sills, 57, of Portland, was arrested on India Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of obstructing a public way.

8/18 at 6:58 p.m. Rusty D. Swift, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Graham Hults on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/18 at 7:10 p.m. Suban N. Farah, 22, of Falmouth, was arrested on Warren Avenue by Officer Joseph Jaynes on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/18 at 8 p.m. Elijah Casey, 29, of Lewiston, was arrested on Hobart Street by Officer Matthew Morrison on a charge of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

8/18 at 11:40 p.m. Corey D. Palmer, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Exchange Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of violating conditions of release

8/19 at 12:14 a.m. Robert E. Clinton, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer David Moore on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/19 at 3:44 a.m. Rachel A. Boyce, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested on Pak Avenue by Officer Benjamin Savage on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

8/19 at 5:51 a.m. Stephen A. Zabrocki, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer David Moore on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.

8/19 at 8:24 a.m. Jessica A. Byrn-Francisco, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/19 at 12:50 p.m. Jakob D. Yunker, 20, no address listed, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Andrew Knutson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/19 at 7:51 p.m. Scott B. McGuire, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of criminal trespass.