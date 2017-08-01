Portland Police Beat: Aug. 2

Arrests

7/23 at 12:10 a.m. Joseph R. Sacco, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Kevin Haley on a charge of disorderly conduct.

7/23 at 12:58 a.m. Erik M. Gumaer, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/23 at 1:04 a.m. Nathan R. Weare, 20, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Exchange Street by Officer Benjamin Noyes on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/23 at 2:31 a.m. Claude D. Priester, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Michael Archibald on charges of aggravated criminal trespass, unlawful sexual contact, obstructing the report of a crime and criminal restraint.

7/23 at 9:27 a.m. Robert J. Micoff, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Andrew Knutson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/23 at 3:04 p.m. Vance A. Ashley, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on a charge of public drinking.

7/23 at 9:04 p.m. Terry J. Tucker Jr., 28, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Kathryn Phelan on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/23 at 10:42 p.m. Justin E. Smith, 28, of Gray, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of operating without a license.

7/24 at 2:56 a.m. Anthony S. Giusti, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Jonathan Roberts on charges of interference with constitutional rights, failure to stop for a police officer, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

7/24 at 6:22 a.m. Steven D. King, 53, of Westbrook, was arrested on Wayne Street by Officer David Lemieux on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/24 at 10:46 a.m. Michael J. Boucher, 32, of South Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Michael Galietta on charges of criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

7/24 at 2:17 p.m. Zackery E. Greene, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer David Moore on a charge of public drinking.

7/24 at 8:01 p.m. Cynthia L. Green, 42, of Portland, was arrested on High Street by Officer Michael Bennis on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7/25 at 12:26 a.m. Tammy Blanchard, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Brent Ross on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/25 at 12:58 a.m. Kirk A. Hubbard, 23, of Hollis, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer Jacob Titcomb on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/25 at 3:20 p.m. Michael Mahoney, 53, of Westbrook, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

7/25 at 6:19 p.m. Jeffrey S. Dunn, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Warren Avenue by Officer Jeffrey Druan on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

7/26 at 12:26 a.m. Brandon S. Perry, 25, of Scarborough, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Graham Hults on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/26 at 9:05 a.m. Christopher Danse, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Matthew Eide on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/26 at 11:30 a.m. Scott B. Nadeau, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Warren Avenue by Officer Michael Archibald on a charge of violation probation.

7/26 at 1:21 p.m. George T. Lloyd, 49, no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/27 at 2:36 a.m. Alicia Gonzalez, 33, no address listed, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Matthew Dissell on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

7/27 at 8:37 a.m. Crystal Carpentier, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/27 at 11:20 a.m. James T. Osgood, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of indecent conduct.

7/27 at 1:21 p.m. Kevin M. Munson, 35, of Portland, was arrested on High Street by Officer James Keddy on an outstanding warrant from another agency and charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

7/28 at 10:24 a.m. Shaun M. Barry, 26, of Kennebunk, was arrested on Free Street by Officer Charles Libby III on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and a charge of operating beyond driver’s license restrictions.

7/28 at 4:37 p.m. Nikki R. Cramm, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Graham Hults on charges of public drinking and criminal trespass.

7/28 at 7:01 p.m. Mohamed H. AlSaadi, 52, of Portland, was arrested on Thompson’s Point Road by Officer Jason Leadbetter on charges of aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and criminal use of a disabling weapon.

7/28 at 10:42 p.m. Loeun Bon, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Graham Hults on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/28 at 11:06 p.m. Joseph E. Gonzalez, 21, of South Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Jeffrey Druan on a charge of public drinking.

7/28 at 11:51 p.m. Jonathan J. Gorman, 42, no address listed, was arrested on Moulton Street by Officer Mark Keller on a charge of public drinking.

7/29 at 12:31 a.m. Aidan J. Mallett, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriualt on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/29 at 2:16 a.m. Cody R. Winde, 27, of Raymond, was arrested on Franklin Street by Officer Christopher Hawley on charges of failure to stop for a police officer, operating with a suspended or revoked license, operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

7/29 at 8:17 a.m. Aaron J. Rock, 46, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on a charge of public drinking.

7/29 at 8:17 a.m. Jeffrey Trenholm, 54, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on a charge of public drinking.

7/29 at 1:32 p.m. Ryan F. Preston, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/29 at 4:30 p.m. Jesse J. Taylor, 36, of Portland, was arrested in Monument Square by Officer Kevin Haley on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and interference with constitutional rights.

7/29 at 7:38 p.m. Ryen O’Connor, 29, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/29 at 10:28 p.m. Dustin Lovejoy, 31, of Kennebunk, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/30 at 12:54 a.m. Jeremiah Haley, 38, of Bangor, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of disorderly conduct.

7/30 at 1:24 a.m. Roland J. Gagnon, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Benjamin Savage on charges of public drinking and violating conditions of release.