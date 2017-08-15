Portland Police Beat: Aug. 16

Arrests

8/6 at 1:48 a.m. David A. Johnson, 54, of Lisbon, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on a charge of domestic violence assault.

8/6 at 2:26 a.m. David A. Coffill, 38, of South Portland, was arrested on Dana Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of disorderly conduct.

8/6 at 2:26 a.m. Jonathan R. Lewis, 23, of South Portland, was arrested on Dana Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/6 at 8:51 a.m. Jeremy H. Putnam, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/6 at 9:54 a.m. Richard E. Coombs, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Blake Cunningham on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/6 at 1:41 p.m. Wayne R. Curlew, 52, of South Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Morgan MacLean on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

8/7 at 12:18 a.m. Christopher F. Rundlett, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Andrew Castonguay on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

8/7 at 6:10 a.m. Amanda L. Bouchard, 36, no address listed, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Brent Ross on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/7 at 6:10 a.m. Christopher L. Jehlen, 34, of Biddeford, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Brent Ross on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/7 at 12:09 p.m. Abdul H. Feroze, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Tucker Avenue by Officer Matthew Galietta on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/7 at 2:36 p.m. Jay E. Richards, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Rider on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/7 at 3:06 p.m. Nathan E. Raymond, 32, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on Johnson Road by Officer Christian Stickney on a charges of assault.

8/7 at 3:11 p.m. Justin N. Clark, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Lancaster Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on charges of assault.

8/7 at 3:17 a.m. Joseph A. Zukowski, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Ludlow Street by Officer Ian Geib on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/7 at 4:41 p.m. Todd E. Burke, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Walker Street by Officer Erik Richard on on charges of public drinking and violating conditions of release.

8/7 at 7:17 p.m. Leon K Warren Jr., 39, of Westbrook, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on an outstanding warrant from another agency and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/8 at 1:24 a.m. Jason K. Boston, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Carleton Street by Officer Graham Hults on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/8 at 1:59 a.m. Nasar E. Zackaria, 22, of South Portland, was arrested on Popham Street by Officer Zachery Grass on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/8 at 3:11 a.m. Ellery H. Saucier, 62, no address listed, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Andrew Castonguay on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/8 at 5:33 a.m. Kimberly A. Dube, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Stevens Avenue by Officer Ian Geib on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and theft by unauthorized taking.

8/8 at 7:17 a.m. Richard J. Greenwood III, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Gray Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on charges of burglary (commercial), criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

8/8 at 7:21 a.m. Michelle J. Castrello, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Jay Twomey on a charge of disorderly conduct.

8/8 at 7:44 p.m. Fakhareldin N. Adam, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Smith Street by Officer Eric Johnson on an outstanding warrant from another agency and a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/9 at 11:12 a.m. Loeun N. Bon, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jay Twomey on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/9 at 2:38 p.m. Gavin M. Flagg, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Matthew Rider on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/9 at 3:12 p.m. Guillermo N. Lopez, 39, of Portland, 39, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/9 at 4:23 p.m. Brenden D. Douillette, 21, of Portland, was arrested on Stone Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/9 at 9:04 p.m. James Slocomb, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Humboldt Street by Officer Kevin Murphy on a charge of criminal mischief.

8/10 at 1:26 a.m. John O. Aboda, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Matthew Dissell on charges of public drinking and violating conditions of release.

8/10 at 10:45 a.m. Roland J. Gagnon, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

8/10 at 3:01 p.m. Scott D. Hood, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/10 at 4:46 p.m. Michael C. Seaman, 19, of Medfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/10 at 5:48 p.m. Camille J. Brassard, 74, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/10 at 7:40 p.m. Matthew S. Rutherford, 33, of Gorham, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Matthew Pavlis on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/10 at 10:36 p.m. Matthew R. Thorndike, 21, no address listed, was arrested on Brackett Street by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8/11 at 1:51 a.m. Jeremy T. Theriault, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Woodford Street by Officer Christopher Gervais on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

8/11 at 4:56 a.m. Jane C. Loyalala, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Weymouth Street by Officer Matthew Dissell on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/11 at 10:01 a.m. Richard B. Coleman, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/11 at 6:45 p.m. Anthony P. Takacs, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Glenwood Avenue by Officer Kevin Murphy on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/11 at 10:04 p.m. Travis J. Profit, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer David Moore on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

8/12 at 12:32 a.m. Casey Q. Dodge, 26, of Raymond, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Christopher Gervais on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/12 at 12:39 a.m. Karen M. McCabe, 45, of Portland, was arrested at 2 City Center by Officer Zachary Theriault on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and a charge of violating conditions of release.

8/12 at 1:36 a.m. Anthony C. Cavallaro, 52, of Portland, was arrested on Brentwood Street by Officer Zahra Abu on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/12 at 10:04 a.m. Stacey M. Yankowsky, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Gray Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

8/12 at 11:51 p.m. Jeremy A. Lester, 48, of Westbrook, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/12 at 3:54 p.m. Thomas A. Cassidy, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Deering Avenue by Officer Timothy Farris on a probation hold.

8/12 at 5:03 p.m. Patrick E. Campbell, 57, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on a charge of public drinking.

8/12 at 10:40 p.m. Joseph C. Fish, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Jacob Titcomb on a charge of public drinking.

8/13 at 3:16 a.m. Thomas C. Messier, 19, of Scarborough, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jamie Beals on an outstanding warrant from another agency.