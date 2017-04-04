Portland Police Beat: April 5

Arrests

3/26 at 1:12 a.m. Nicole L. Bellino, 38, of South Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Benjamin Noyes on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/26 at 8:09 a.m. Anthony D. Beraldi, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/26 at 12:30 p.m. Kevin F. Carey, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Sanford Drive by Officer Michelle Cole on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/26 at 9:53 p.m. Thomas D. Huff, 46, of South Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, burglary of a motor vehicle and theft by unauthorized taking.

3/26 at 10:35 p.m. Jarrod R. Reynolds, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Hanover Street by Officer David Moore on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/26 at 10:42 p.m. Brice N. Cishahayo, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3/26 at 11:10 p.m. Ahmed H. Adow, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3/27 at 12:03 a.m. John S. Geyerhahn, 32, of Palmyra Virginia, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Zachery Grass on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/27 at 12:39 a.m. Roland M. Janzegers, 62, no address listed, was arrested on India Street by Officer Brent Ross on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/27 at 3:07 a.m. Calvin A. Lopez, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

3/27 at 1:38 p.m. Elaina C. Dorsey, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Custom House Wharf by Officer Christopher Kelley on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime.

3/27 at 6:29 p.m. Bruce Campbell, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer Matthew Rider on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/27 at 7:44 p.m. David A. Schnurman, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Zachery Grass on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/27 at 9:25 p.m. Kathleen A. Johnson, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Graham Hults on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/28 at 12:19 a.m. Steven Konyaki, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/28 at 4:38 p.m. Anthony D. Beraldi, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Eric McCusker on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

3/28 at 6:44 p.m. Dennis Roberto, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Shinay on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/28 at 11:10 p.m. Abdinoor K. Abdinoor, 20, of Westbrook, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Zachery Grass on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, theft by unauthorized taking, violating conditions of release, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/28 at 11:13 p.m. Gary M. Brooks, 53, no address listed, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/28 at 11:29 p.m. Sean P. Mahan, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Jeffrey Druan on charges of misuse of identification, theft by unauthorized taking and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/29 at 12:04 a.m. Geoffrey Paulus, 63, of South Portland, was arrested in Monument Square by Officer Jessica Brown on a charge of disorderly conduct.

3/29 at 8:12 a.m. Michael Segerson, 35, of Buxton, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Christopher Shinay on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/29 at 11:52 a.m. Damian L. Argraves, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, unlawful furnishing scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

3/29 at 1:15 p.m. Alexandria V. Decker, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/29 at 1:32 p.m. Alexander A. Gorey, 25, of Edgecomb, was arrested on Mellen Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3/29 at 6:23 p.m. Suong Hem, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Illsley Street by Officer Joseph Jaynes on charges of operating without a license and operating beyond license restrictions.

3/29 at 6:49 p.m. Robert B. Darling, 42, no address listed, was arrested on Oxford by Officer Ryan Gagnon on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/29 at 9:24 p.m. Anthony T. Young, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Auburn Street by Officer Joseph Jaynes on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license, and outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/30 at 7:01 a.m. John Lamoin, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Munjoy South by Officer James Keddy on a charge of making a false public report.

3/30 at 7:55 a.m. Simon Kong, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

3/30 at 11 a.m. David P. Sinnott, 60, of South Portland, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

3/30 at 4:20 p.m. Anthony W. Cyr, 51, no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Eric McCusker on outstanding warrants from another agency.

3/30 at 10:40 p.m. Arnold Craney, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Moulton Street by Officer Christopher Sibley on a charge of theft of services.

3/30 at 10:43 p.m. Rodney L. Parker, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Henry Johnson on a charge of disorderly conduct.

3/30 at 11:09 p.m. Firmino N. Mbala, 29, of Portland, was arrested on High Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

3/31 at 11 a.m. Tyrie Williams, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of disorderly conduct.

3/31 at 1:35 p.m. Jonathan J. Gorman, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Oak Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of public drinking.

3/31 at 2:55 p.m. Nelson Doughty, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Andrew Knutson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/31 at 4:33 p.m. Richard S. Rogers, 47, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Graham Hults on a charge of criminal trespass.

3/31 at 6:03 p.m. April M. Partin, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Benjamin Noyes on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/31 at 9:20 p.m. Richard A. Lugo, 32, no address listed, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Eric McCusker on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/31 at 9:41 p.m. Leoun Bon, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Matthew Dissell on charges of assault and theft by unauthorized taking.

3/31 at 11:11 p.m. Nathan A. Haddad, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Bishop Street by Officer Christian Stickney on charges of violating conditions of release and failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth.

4/1 at 1:14 a.m. William A. Aikens, 33, of Newton, Massachusetts, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Kevin Murphy on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/1 at 1:36 a.m. Jennifer N. Washington-Lewis, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of obstructing a public way.

4/1 at 6:22 p.m. John F. Audette, 60, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/1 at 7:30 p.m. Dustin Palmer, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Chestnet Street by Officer Brian Truax on a charge of robbery.

4/2 at 12:51 a.m. Olivier I. Mushumba, 23, no address listed, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of disorderly conduct.

4/2 at 2:36 a.m. Aaron D. Sanders, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Park Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of terrorizing.