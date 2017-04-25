Portland Police Beat: April 26

Arrests

4/17 at 3:16 a.m. Sheryl J. Menard, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer David Moore on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/17 at 4:10 a.m. Ajoung M. Malual, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Grant Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on charges of operating beyond driver’s license restrictions and violating conditions of release.

4/17 at 11:23 a.m. Jane C. Loyalala, 34, no address listed, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Stephen Black on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/17 at 3:02 p.m. Timothy F. Driscoll, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on a charge of public drinking.

4/17 at 5:27 p.m. Keith M. Day, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4/17 at 11:21 p.m. Emily A. Bryant, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Exchange Street by Officer Benjamin Noyes on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/18 at 3:49 a.m. Hamza B. Awil, 29, of Roxbury, Massachusetts, was arrested on High Street by Officer Ian Geib on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

4/18 at 9:04 a.m. Melinda M. Petrick, 35, of Windham, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Darrell Gibson on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

4/18 at 9:07 a.m. George W. Merrill, 45, no address listed, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer David Argitis on a charge of public drinking.

4/18 at 2:06 p.m. David O. Logugune, 19, no address listed, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Kimberly Donnell on charges of operating beyond driver’s license restrictions, theft by unauthorized taking and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

4/18 at 2:06 p.m. David N. Otto, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Kimberly Donnell on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

4/18 at 4:48 p.m. Richard S. Rogers Jr., 47, no address listed, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Eric McCusker on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/18 at 5:41 p.m. Roger L. Marcotte, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer David Schertz on outstanding warrants from another agency.

4/19 at 2:44 a.m. James V. Stefanilo, 29, of South Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Jeffrey Druan on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/19 at 7:46 a.m. Joy L. Mulvihill, 44, no address listed, was arrested on State Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of public drinking.

4/19 at 4:51 p.m. Camille J. Brassard, 73, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Jessica Brown on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

4/20 at 8:10 a.m. James T. Osborne, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer James Keddy on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/20 at 2:28 p.m. Robert B. Darling, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking.

4/20 at 3:51 p.m. Paul J. Parker, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer David Argitis on a charge of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

4/20 at 4:15 p.m. Dennis N. Roberto, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on charges of assault, reckless conduct, and criminal threatening.

4/20 at 11:03 p.m. Brian T. Hale, 54, no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/21 at 2:20 a.m. Robert C. Graham, 26, no address listed, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on outstanding warrants from another agency.

4/21 at 7:28 a.m. Gary M. Brooks, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/21 at 12:33 p.m. Michael B. Airington, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Thomas Street by Officer James Keddy on charges of operating beyond driver’s license restrictions and violating conditions of release.

4/21 at 7:45 p.m. Robert V. Anthony, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Joseph Jaynes on charges of operating after habitual offender license revocation and failure to stop for an officer.

4/21 at 8:49 p.m. Nasar E. Zackaria, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Jakob Demchak on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/22 at 1:23 a.m. Richard K. Raubeson, 60, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/22 at 5:14 a.m. Raymond J. Fenderson, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer David Moore on charges of criminal restraint, interference with constitutional rights, assault, domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

4/23 at 12:30 a.m. Robert J. Bergeron, 46, no address listed, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of assault.

4/23 at 2:12 a.m. Kristen N. Allocca, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Ocean Avenue by Officer Zahra Abu on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating under the influence.

4/23 at 2:44 a.m. Tory O. Bridgman, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of operating under the influence.