Portland Police Beat: April 19

Arrests

4/9 at 1:40 a.m. Both N. Thiwat, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Union Street by Officer Daniel Hayden on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release.

4/9 at 10:32 a.m. Justin W. Mershimer, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Somerset Street by Detective Andjelko Napijalo on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/9 at 11:35 a.m. Mary Hanna, 48, of Portland, was arrested on County Way by Officer Bethany Murphy on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/9 at 1:34 p.m. Kurtis W. Dyer, 55, no address listed, was arrested in Monument Square by Sgt. Charles Libby III on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release.

4/9 at 1:35 p.m. Dorothy L. Gooldrup, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Sara Clukey on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

4/9 at 3:21 p.m. Stanley G. Dennison, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Frederic Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of violating conditions of release.

4/9 at 9:29 p.m. Milton I. Majano-Perez, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Ashmont Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4/9 at 10:05 p.m. Jamis S. Carpenter, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Brian Truax on a charge of violating a protection order.

4/9 at 10:05 p.m. Steven D. Crossley, 34, of Somersworth, New Hampshire, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Brian Truax on charges of domestic violence assault and violating a protection order.

4/9 at 10:33 p.m. Tyshiem O. Brown, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/10 at 5:26 a.m. Christopher Alan, 47, of South Portland, was arrested on Custom House Wharf by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of burglary (commercial), criminal trespass, theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/10 at 6:50 a.m. Fakhareldin Adam, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Colonial Road by Officer Thomas Kwok on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/10 at 1:36 p.m. Kurtis G. Howard, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on charges of public drinking and violating conditions of release.

4/10 at 10:52 p.m. Timothy Whitten, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on charges of public drinking and theft by unauthorized taking.

4/11 at 1:04 a.m. Gino Cobb, 21, no address listed, was arrested on Brackett Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on outstanding warrants from another agency.

4/11 at 3:25 a.m. David Schnurman, 35, no address listed, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of violating probation.

4/11 at 11:23 a.m. Jason M. Stanley, 42, of Westbrook, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Michelle Cole on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/11 at 12:39 p.m. Shawn M. Littlefield, 35, no address listed, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on outstanding warrants from another agency.

4/11 at 2:23 p.m. Freeman A. Scott, 30, of Durham, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Sara Clukey on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating with a suspended registration.

4/11 at 3:16 p.m. Brian French, 56, no address listed, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/11 at 4:29 p.m. Jesse S. Westerman, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Park Street by Officer Eric McCusker on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/11 at 5:55 p.m. Allen L. Libby, 62, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Jessica Brown on a charge of indecent conduct.

4/11 at 7:21 p.m. Rebecca S. Sloan, 32, of South Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Henry Johnson on charges of assault and criminal mischief.

4/11 at 11:25 p.m. Amed H. Adow, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on a charge of violating conditions of release.

4/12 at 3:54 a.m. Thomas G. McDonough, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Jonathan Roberts on charges of aggravated criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

4/12 at 8:35 a.m. Peter P. Godin, 48, no address listed, was arrested in Congress Square by Officer Christopher Kelley on a charge of public drinking.

4/12 at 10:41 a.m. Michael T. Chadwick, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking.

4/12 at 12:26 p.m. Catherine Didominicus, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/12 at 2:33 p.m. Modou Fall, 54, no address listed, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Thien Duong on a charge of disorderly conduct.

4/12 at 4:23 p.m. Teymor Mardanov, 64, no address listed, was arrested on Pearl Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/12 at 5:34 p.m. Jack R. Marlowe, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/13 at 1:22 a.m. Charles P. Scally, 45, of Gorham, was arrested on Stevens Avenue by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/13 at 12:15 p.m. Michael K. Kempton, 37, of Lewiston, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer William Stratis on a charge of illegal possession of a hypodermic apparatus.

4/13 at 12:28 p.m. Charles M. Houghton, 34, of South Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer William Stratis on a charge of violating probation.

4/13 at 1:45 p.m. Adam L. Harriman, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Michelle Cole on a charge of violating conditions of release.

4/13 at 2:24 p.m. Kaysean D. Moss, 45, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of disorderly conduct.

4/13 at 3:12 p.m. Mitzi L. Martinez, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by an unidentified officer on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/13 at 7:10 p.m. Gary M. Brooks, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Auburn Street by Officer Joseph Jaynes on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/13 at 11:33 p.m. Jaime L. Hoffman, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer Kevin Murphy on a charge of violating conditions of release.

4/14 at 3:42 a.m. Aidan J. Mallett, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Ryan Gagnon on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/14 at 9:18 a.m. Joseph M. Meyers, 62, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Thien Duong on a charge of public drinking.

4/14 at 9:30 a.m. Anthony Budzko Sr., 50, of Westbrook, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of public drinking.

4/14 at 12:13 p.m. John R. Potasky, 34, no address listed, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on a charge of public drinking.

4/14 at 12:42 p.m. Ellery H. Saucier, 62, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

4/14 at 3;25 p.m. Terry J. Jr. Tucker, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Mark Kezal on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/14 at 3:31 p.m. Jamie A. Irish, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Thien Duong on a charge of public drinking.

4/14 at 4:15 p.m. Kenneth W. Beek, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by an unidentified officer on a charge of public drinking.

4/14 at 5:03 p.m. Simon M. Lobojo, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Thien Duong on a charge of public drinking.

4/14 at 8:31 p.m. Kathleen A. Johnson, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Eric McCusker on charges of violating conditions of release and theft by unauthorized taking.

4/14 at 11:22 p.m. Holly D. Hitchcock, 60, of Arundel, was arrested on High Street by Officer Kathryn Phelan on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/15 at 4:23 a.m. Elisabeth A. Marcisso, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Matthew Dissell on a charge of aggravated criminal mischief.

4/15 at 11:06 a.m. Tim N. Toun, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Munjoy South by Officer Kevin Haley on a charge of operating beyond license restrictions.

4/15 at 11:35 a.m. Michael B. Stevens, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Kimberly Donnell on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

4/15 at 3:50 p.m. Dawn A. Wade, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Brent Ross on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/15 at 7:11 p.m. Robert G. True, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Eric Johnson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

4/15 at 9:01 p.m. Patricia A. Poulin, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Nicholas Gowen on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

4/15 at 10:13 p.m. Harold F. Varnum, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Parris Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of indecent conduct.

4/16 at 1:33 a.m. James G. Colston, 45, of Portland, was arrested on Rockland Avenue by Officer Kevin Murphy on a charge of misuse of the E-911 system.

4/16 at 3:39 a.m. Sophia N. Mansora, 28, of Westbrook, was arrested on Temple Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/16 at 12:51 p.m. Kevin A. Roenisch, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Hampshire Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.