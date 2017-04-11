Portland Police Beat: April 12

Arrests

4/3 at 12:08 a.m. Derek S. Stover, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/3 at 2 p.m. Steven P. Konyaki, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Kimberly Donnell on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

4/3 at 2:03 p.m. Brice N. Cishahayo, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Kimberly Donnell on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

4/3 at 3:15 p.m. Edward N. Fleischer, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Andrew Knutson on outstanding warrants from another agency.

4/3 at 3:25 p.m. Stephen M. Foley, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/3 at 11:20 p.m. Kurtis G. Howard, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer David Moore on charges of public drinking and violating conditions of release.

4/4 at 12:42 a.m. John O. Aboda, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jonathan Roberts on a charge of disorderly conduct.

4/4 at 3:56 p.m. Adriane T. Williams, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Sara Clukey on charges of domestic violence assault, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

4/4 at 8:28 a.m. Kimberly A. Dube, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of obstructing a public way.

4/4 at 2:57 p.m. Robert B. Darling, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/4 at 9:17 p.m. Timothy R. Whitten, 36, no address listed, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Matthew Dissell on a charge of public drinking.

4/4 at 10:09 p.m. Kurtis W. Dyer, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/5 at 12:31 a.m. Gary M. Brooks, 53, no address listed, was arrested on State Street by Officer Christopher Dyer on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/5 at 11:42 a.m. Jonathan J. Gorman, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Cutter Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking.

4/5 at 1:01 p.m. Brandon D. Scott, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer William Stratis on a charge of disorderly conduct.

4/5 at 2 p.m. Joseph Blais, 53, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/5 at 4:22 p.m. Zachary T. Knapp, 25, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Woodford Street by Officer Jay Twomey on a charge of harassment by telephone.

4/5 at 6:51 p.m. Stanley G. Dennison, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Frederic Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of criminal threatening.

4/5 at 10:21 p.m. Kaytlin Edwards, 18, of Hebron, was arrested on Temple Street by Officer Jessica Brown on charges of criminal trespass and failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth.

4/6 at 9:04 a.m. Richard S. Rogers Jr., 47, no address listed, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/6 at 7:10 p.m. Stanley G. Dennison, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Frederic Street by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of violating conditions of release.

4/7 at 1:37 a.m. Ethan J. Rheault, 26, of Westbrook, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Zahra Abu on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/7 at 12:27 p.m. Adrian U. Candelaria Jr., 21, of Lewiston, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Roland Lachance on a charge of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

4/7 at 12:27 p.m. Isaiah O. Mokeme, 21, of Windham, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Roland Lachance on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4/7 at 6:55 p.m. Jonathan J. Gorman, 42, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christopher Sibley on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and violating conditions of release.

4/8 at 12:41 a.m. Patrick J. Mitchell, 47, of Grand Haven, Michigan, was arrested on State Street by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/8 at 5:56 p.m. Sean P. Mahan, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Erik Richard on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and theft by unauthorized taking.

4/8 at 7:42 p.m. Nyamuoch J. Lia, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Joseph Jaynes on charges of driving to endanger, endangering the welfare of a child, operating under the influence, operating after habitual offender license revocation and violating conditions of release.

4/9 at 12:07 a.m. John S. Pierce, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Spring Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of violating conditions of release.

4/9 at 1:20 a.m. Abbigail E. Scrutchfield, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Zahra Abu on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/9 at 3:40 a.m. Tanner L. Garrity, 25, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on High Street by Officer Morgan MacLean on a charge of operating under the influence.