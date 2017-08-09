Portland Plastic Pipe wins Senior softball title

Portland Plastic Pipe is the champion of the Greater Portland Senior Men’s Softball League. The Pipe, made up of players from Portland, Cape Elizabeth, South Portland, Augusta, Gorham, Westbrook and Windham, went 18-1 and beat the Roofing Specialist 27-17, in the title game. The Pipe has won four of the past five championships.

Front row (from left): Jim Jackson, Frank McLaughlin, Randy Aspiras, Dave Sinclair, Steve Fitzgerald and Don Brown.

Second row: Joe Earles, Dan Sullivan, Denny Lacombe, Jesse Shannon, John Malone, Kurt McKenny and Buddy Lakin.

Back row: Wayne Shaw, Jimmy Nugent, Coach John Gildard and Paul Samms.