Portland plans annual vigil for overdose victims

PORTLAND — The fourth annual Overdose Awareness Day Vigil will be held Aug. 31 in Monument Square.

As part of the global Overdose Awareness Day, the vigil includes training at 6:30 p.m. in overdose prevention and administering naloxone, city spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said in a press release. Known by its Narcan trade name, naloxone reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

There will also be remarks at 7 p.m., and the public is invited to bring photos, drawings or statements to post on a memory wall dedicated to overdose victims. The names of those who died from overdoses in the city in the past year will also be read.

The vigil is sponsored by the Public Health Division of the city Department of Health and Human Services.