Portland physician sanctioned by state board

PORTLAND — A city physician was placed on probation for three months and fined $1,000 for her failure to provide former patients’ medical records to other medical providers.

Dr. Catherine Crute entered into a consent agreement with the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine and Office of the Attorney General on Aug. 8. Crute no longer actively practices medicine, according to a board press release.

The agreement requires Crute to provide patients she cared for over the last five years with information on how they may obtain their records from her. She will be required to publish newspaper notices as part of the effort and must complete the notification process during her probation period.