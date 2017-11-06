Portland open house details East Bayside redevelopment

PORTLAND — The public is invited to an open house hosted by the East Bayside Brownfields Area-Wide Planning project.

The open house at Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., from 4-7 p.m. on Nov. 15 will present information gathered for more than a year about redeveloping East Bayside “brownfields” sites.

“Brownfields” are areas contaminated with hazardous materials during prior industrial, commercial or residential use. Questions and input from the public will also be welcomed at the open house, which is the final public event for the project.

For more information, contact Jed Steinglass at jsteinglass@woodardcurran.com or 800-426-4262.