Portland nomination papers available July 5

PORTLAND — Nomination papers for nine elected offices will become available Wednesday, July 5, at the city clerk’s office on the second floor of City Hall.

City Council and School Board seats are on the ballot in District 4 and District 5, as well as one at-large seat in each race. Also on the ballot are two seats on the Peaks Island Council and a seat on the Portland Water District Board of Trustees.

District races for City Council and School Board require at least 75 and no more than 150 signatures from registered voters. At-large seats require at least 150 and no more than 300 signatures.

For the Peaks Island seats, candidates must gather at least 50 and no more than 100 signatures. PWD candidates must gather at least 100 and no more than 150 signatures.

Nomination papers can be submitted beginning at 9 a.m. Aug. 14 and must be turned in no later than 4:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Write-in candidates must declare their candidacies by Sept. 8.

Election Day is Nov. 7.