Portland Museum of Art to reopen Friday

PORTLAND — The First Friday Art Walk on Feb. 3 will provide the public’s first look at changes in the Portland Museum of Art.

The 7 Congress Square museum will celebrate its reopening at 6 p.m. with “Lights Across Congress,” which a museum press release called “a massive, 130-foot-wide cinematic projection on the museum’s facade.”

Following the projection, the museum will be open for free visits.

The museum was closed throughout January to create space for 20 percent more art on exhibit and interactive, multimedia kiosks.

The reopening celebration continues on Saturday, Feb. 4 with a free open house that will reveal the museum’s spring exhibitions.