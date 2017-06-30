Portland Museum of Art to open new sculpture park

PORTLAND — The Portland Museum of Art will celebrate the opening of the David E. Shaw and Family Sculpture Park in the Joan B. Burns Garden at 5:15 p.m. Friday, July 7, during First Friday Art Walk.

Shaw, the founder of Idexx, endowed the park last year.

According to a PMA press release, it is “a green space where anyone can have quiet moments with world-class works of art at any time during museum hours.”

The grand opening will feature “food trucks, live music, raffles, art-based activities,” according to the press release.