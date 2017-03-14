Portland murderer pleads guilty to bar shooting

PORTLAND — Gang D. Majok, convicted for the murder of Trey Arsenault on March 3, pleaded guilty March 10 in the Jan. 28, 2014, shooting outside the former Sangillo’s Tavern that left a man paralyzed.

Majok, 32, of 4 Kennedy Park, was charged with Class A elevated aggravated assault for shooting Nasir Hirad outside 18 Hampshire St. after the bar had closed.

In a plea agreement at Cumberland County Unified Criminal Docket, Majok was sentenced to a 20-year prison term to be served concurrently with the 30-year sentence he received for killing Arsenault on May 25, 2015, inside Da Block Studios on Market Street.

Two days before pleading guilty to shooting Hirad, Majok pleaded guilty to an aggravated drug trafficking charge in York County Superior Court in Alfred and will serve a 15-year sentence in concurrence with the murder and elevated and aggravated assault convictions.

After the shooting and other complaints about behavior inside and outside of Sangillo’s, city councilors declined to renew the bar’s liquor license. The decision was upheld by the state, and the bar closed in February 2015.