Portland Multilingual & Multicultural Center gets grant

PORTLAND — The Multilingual & Multicultural Center has received an $8,000 grant from the Maine Community Foundation that will be used to help students build academic profiles for college admission, according to a Jan. 13 School Department press release.

The grant will support the center’s Make It Happen! extended learning program, designed to assist multilingual students with college readiness. The goal of the Multilingual & Multicultural Center is to ensure proficiency in English and other world languages, while also deepening the students’ appreciation and understanding of their own cultural identity.