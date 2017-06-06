Home / Community / Portland Meetings: June 7-15

Portland Meetings: June 7-15

By on June 6, 2017
Portland

Wed.  6/7  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  CH

Thur.  6/8  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners  S. Portland  CH

Thur.  6/8  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission  CH

Fri.  6/9  8 a.m.  Legislative Committee  CH

Fri.  6/9  4 p.m.  Martin Luther King Recognition Task Force  CH

Mon.  6/12  3 p.m.  Portland Fish Pier Authority  CH

Tues.  6/13  5:30 p.m.  Health & Human Services Committee  CH

Wed.  6/14  5:30 p.m.  Housing Committee  CH

Thur.  6/15  4 p.m.  Portland Development Corporation Board  CH

Thur.  6/15  6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  CH

