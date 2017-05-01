Portland meeting to update Fort Gorges progress

PORTLAND — City officials and the Friends of Fort Gorges will provide details on restoration of the Portland Harbor fort in a community forum May 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Merrill Auditorium Rehearsal Hall, 218 Myrtle St.

Friends Executive Director Paul Drinan said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is expected to begin work July 10 on a new viewing area on the fort’s northern parapet.

Drinan also said a study by Resurgence Engineering to create a preservation plan for the fort is expected to be finished June 15. The $30,000 study and plan are funded by grants from the Maine Historical Commission and National Trust for Historic Preservation, with local matches of money and in-kind services.

Built before and during the Civil War, Fort Gorges was acquired by the city in 1960.